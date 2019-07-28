Only a year out from the 2020 Census, it seems pretty clear that the hotter growth spots of the last decade in Forsyth County have been on the southern and western fringes of Winston-Salem and in the smaller downtown core.
Still, there are growth spurts to report in other sectors of the county, and the coming years could herald the long-awaited arrival of Kernersville as the heart-of-the-triad center for regional growth.
Census Bureau estimates show that two areas in southern Forsyth County and one in the west may be among the fastest-growing census tracts in the county since 2010, although other contenders are in the mix.
The two census tracts in the south are one on the southern side of Clemmons and another on the west side of Peters Creek Parkway toward the Davidson County boundary. The third area is in the vicinity of Reagan High School in the west.
In fact, the Clemmons census tract, designated as 40.15 and extending south of parts of U.S. 158 and Idols Road, grew anywhere from 30 to 50 percent in between 2010 and 2017, according to American Community Survey population estimates from the Census Bureau.
The tract on Peters Creek Parkway grew between 17 and 35 percent, while the one around Reagan grew from 14 percent to 30 percent.
The wide range of the estimates illustrates an uncomfortable truth about Census estimates applied to small slices of a county: The estimates have large margins of error. But even on their low end, the estimated growth for those three areas indicate healthy increases, as the examples show.
But they’re not the only growing areas. Most of the other areas that seem to be showing healthy growth are in the west and the south, although some areas near Walkertown and Kernersville are growing well, too.
Kirk Ericson, principal planner in the City-County Planning Department, said he’s not surprised that Census Bureau estimates show growth along Peters Creek Parkway.
“For many years, the south suburban corridor along Peters Creek has been one of the strongest growth corridors for the county,” he said.
Ericson noted that a lot of the growth along Peters Creek Parkway stalled in the recession of 2008. Subdivisions already divided into lots ground to a halt. Now, he said, a lot of those are seeing revived development.
Good access to work and shopping and good schools are ingredients that make an area attractive to both developers and the people who buy their houses, planners say.
That’s at least true for many people looking for house sites, planners say, particularly parents who want their children to go to high schools such as Reagan or West Forsyth, which rank at the top of public high schools for test scores.
In between 2000 and 2010, the strongest growth in Forsyth County was in a different quarter: An area to the west of Union Cross Road near Kernersville mushroomed with new development, spurring a 65 percent growth in the census tract covering that area.
Not that growth was much less fast on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem: One tract in that area grew 62 percent, and another grew 61 percent.
The Census Bureau estimates suggest that from 2010 to 2017, growth cooled off in the area between Winston-Salem and Kernersville, though the growth was still healthy. But Ericson predicts that the eastern side of the county is poised to take off in growth because of its central location in the Triad.
Another area planners say to watch is Walkertown, where the Census Bureau estimates, along with housing permits issued, both show development already very active.
Walkertown has a new high school, King pointed out.
Maps showing where residential building permits have been issued over the last few years would show a line of activity running up the west side of Muddy Creek. That’s where the burgeoning Brookberry Farm development has been expanding. Muddy Creek also marks the eastern boundary of the Reagan High School attendance zone.
Farther north, closer to Reagan, more residential development is boosting population estimates for the area. Ericson noted that in addition to access to work, schools and shopping, developers like to develop areas where the land is not too split up.
“If you are a residential developer, you are looking for large lots that don’t have too many owners,” he said. Suburban areas grow more quickly than established neighborhoods because those areas have in many cases already been built out.
Another factor in the west is taxes, said Steve Smotherman, project planner in City-County Planning, looking at the growth rates in the area around Reagan High School.
“There are parts of the county where you can get water and sewer and still only pay county taxes,” Smotherman said.
A different sort of logic drives growth in the very center of Winston-Salem, where people attracted to the lifestyle of living in a downtown apartment are finding their niches. With hundreds of new apartments now coming onto the market — and room for more, planners say — downtown Winston-Salem could be among the fastest-growing census tracts in the county when the 2020 Census is taken.
“More development is coming downtown,” said Aaron King, the director of City-County Planning. “When you go to the older complexes and find that they are leased up, I think that the trend continues.”
Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said he’s been hearing about more residential construction coming downtown as well. Since it can take several years between concept and execution, the market has time to see what it will absorb, Thiel said.
The trend of construction is “pretty much in line with what we are seeing in other cities,” he said.
Ericson said he believes both trends — suburban and downtown growth — will continue, noting that “there is room for both of them.”