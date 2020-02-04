Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Josh Campbell, a civics and economics teacher at Reynolds High School, brought a shadowbox to class Monday that contained mementoes from the teachers’ trip to Washington for President Trump’s impeachment trial.
Cristofer Wiley, a civics and economics teacher at Reynolds High School, shares his experience at the impeachment trial in Washington with his students during class Monday at Reynolds High School.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Civic teachers Cristofer Wiley, Troy Colvard and Josh Campbell received gallery passes from U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s office.
Wiley said that Burr, who is a Reynolds graduate, has always been quick to respond and thorough about requests from the school, including sending them flags that once flew over the U.S. Capitol.
The idea to possibly go to the impeachment trial came up one day while the three teachers were in conversation, so they sent Burr a letter.
“We’re pretty enamoured with the whole civic process,” Wiley said.
He said they got a “wait-and-see form-letter response.”
Then he called Burr’s office just after the House transmitted the impeachment articles to the Senate in mid-January.
About two weeks ago, the teachers got another letter, informing them that they would get the passes.
Wiley said they knew there were probably a lot of important people who might get first dibs because there are only so many passes to go around, but Burr’s office staff was gracious and helped them out.
He also said that Leslie Alexander, Reynolds High’s principal, gave them the OK to go on the trip and they were able to quickly arrange substitutes for their classes.
“It was kind of a thrill just thinking, ‘Here’s probably the defining political event of our time, as much as Watergate, and we’re going to be in the room where it happens,’” Wiley said.
Campbell said he couldn’t believe it at first.
When Wiley called to give him the good news, he was about to start his workout in a gym.
“I ran an extra mile,” Campbell said laughing. “I had a smile on my face. I called my mom as soon as I got out of there.”
The trip and back
The teachers drove together to Washington, leaving after school on Thursday and arriving there late that evening. Before going to the Senate, they did some sightseeing, including tours of the House of Representatives and the Library of Congress.
Wiley, who has been on U.S. Capitol tours in the past, said people typically rotate out of the Senate Gallery every 10 minutes, depending on the day and number of people.
“But with the Senate Gallery pass, you are essentially a guest of the senator for that particular day. ... We weren’t kept to a certain time limit,” he said.
He said although they had to go through security twice, they were near the front of the line up to the elevator, while visitors who didn’t have gallery passes had about a five-hour wait.
Campbell used the word surreal to describe being at the trial.
“Just realizing that you’re one of the few people that get to front-row witness a moment in history, no matter the outcome and no matter how you feel about the outcome,” he said. “For the three of us, it’s safe to say that we are all political and news junkies. Most of us can name senators just by sight and face, and even by voice recognition because they do so many interviews. To be actually in a room — 10 or 20 feet from these people — it was very surreal.
Although his fellow teachers were in the room for the vote on impeachment witnesses, Campbell said he missed it because the group of three had only two passes.
“We did kind of a rotation every 30 or 35 minutes, and I just happened to be the odd man out when they actually took the vote,” he said.
Wiley spoke of the somber mood for a few minutes in the room when the question on the floor was whether or not witnesses and evidence were to be introduced.
“It wasn’t much suspense,” Wiley said. “But it was very dramatic to hear the roll call vote, when they call the senators by name.”
He said some of the votes spoken were emphatic while some were the routine “Nay” or “Aye.”
Wiley said it was also interesting to see senators who looked bored because they had been listening to people speak for days.
“You get to see the very human quality of how this debate was happening and how this process was happening,” he said.
Alexander said it was great for the civic teachers to have the opportunity to bring their first-hand experience back “with the excitement that they felt from having been part of that process.”
She also said it is important for her to find ways to support teachers, develop their skills, as well as have them be excited about their careers.
“Looking for opportunities like this is just one more way of keeping excellent teachers excited about being in the profession,” Alexander said.
Wiley didn’t tell his students that he was going to the impeachment trial until he returned to school on Monday.
Campbell said his students knew about his trip and were excited for him.
On Monday, he brought to class a display that showcased trip souvenirs for “show and tell.”
Colvard said he had been to Washington four times before Friday’s trip.
“But I’d never actually been in the House or the Senate chamber,” Colvard said. “I’d only been in the congressional visitor’s center, like the Rotunda.”
He said he and his fellow teachers draw on current events in Washington to teach students about the U.S. political system.
“We talk about impeachment,” Colvard said. “We talk about lawmaking. We talk about checks and balances. To actually be in the room when this is happening, was, like, huge and really exciting for me as a teacher.”
He told his students on Monday about his trip.
“We’re not even on the unit yet that deals with impeachment or checks and balances, but it will be even more special when we get to that unit,” Colvard said. “I can say, ‘I’ve watched the senators debate. I’ve watched them consider whether or not Trump should be removed. I’ve watched them consider if there should be more witnesses or documents, and they voted “no,” 51 to 49.”
He spoke of seeing people such as Bernie Sanders, Mitt Romney, Elizabeth Warren and Marco Rubio.
“The way to sum it up is it brought what I teach to life,” Colvard said.
