The AMC Classic 10 theater at 3640 Reynolda Road is closing, and will be screening its last movies on Sunday. A sign in the front door of the theater alerted customers that the theater was closing as of Feb. 9.
The move comes after remodeling was recently completed at the Hanes 12, formerly the Wynnsong, at 1501 Hanes Mall Blvd. The Hanes 12 has added new amenities including heated recliners, reserved seating, upgraded sight and sound, and expanded menu options. They soon will be adding adult beverages for customers 21 and older.
Employees from the Reynolda location have had the chance to apply to the Hanes 12 location. Gift cards purchased at one theater can be used at any other in the chain.
The Reynolda theater first opened in December 1993, and was previously run by Carmike Cinemas.
