The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about the disappearance and death of Omarr Lavern Burns.
Burns, 40, was reported missing Oct. 30. His body was found Saturday in a wooded lot in Walkertown.
Burns was last seen at 6979 Tall Oaks Road in Walkertown, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
The center issued a Silver Alert for Burns after he was reported missing.
“Investigators have not found any indication of foul play,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said in a statement Thursday. “But as the investigation has changed from a missing-person investigation to a death investigation, we want to ensure that we have exhausted every potential lead in order to give the Burns family peace of mind.”
Burns’ cause of death hasn’t been determined, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
Last week, the sheriff’s office said that an autopsy on the body revealed Burns’ identity.
Anyone with information related to the disappearance and death of Burns is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
