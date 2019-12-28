In February 2019, images were revealed in the 1970s-era yearbooks at Wake Forest University and other colleges and universities, which depicted students in blackface and wearing Ku Klux Klan robes. WFU officials described the images as deplorable, racist and demeaning toward black people.
For example, the 1976 Howler yearbook contains a photograph of two members of the Sigma Pi fraternity at WFU, with one wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood and the other student in blackface while a white female student stands between them.
A year later, the Howler yearbook had a photograph of two female students in blackface wearing antebellum clothes. That photo was embedded within the pictures of other students in the yearbook.
In September 2019, a group of Wake Forest University faculty and staff members received racist and homophobic emails that called for a purge of minorities and members of the LGBTQ community.
"The emails were intentionally inflammatory, using racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and discriminatory language,” Wake Forest said in a message to campus community.
Although the wording of the emails was intimidating and threatening, "no direct and specific threat was made," Wake Forest said.
2 lawyers and a federal judge who appeared with Confederate flag in Wake Forest yearbook photos apologize
Two local lawyers and a federal judge who appeared in the Wake Forest University Howler year…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.