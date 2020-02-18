Tell them she’s coming back.
From Ireland to Ohio to North Carolina, Karen Ni Bhroin has been in the right place at the right time, and now she’s the new assistant conductor for the Winston-Salem Symphony.
Symphony officials announced this week that Ni Bhroin (pronounced knee-VRIN) will begin work June 1.
Ni Bhroin, 29, first visited Winston-Salem in October when Timothy Redmond enlisted her to help him with his first concert as the symphony’s new music director.
Redmond met Ni Bhroin when he was teaching an international group of young conductors at the Dartington Music Summer School and Festival in Devon, England, last summer.
“I was there teaching these amazing young conductors — from Finland, Germany, Ireland, Israel, America and the U.K.,” he said. “We sat around a table. Each of us had musical scores, and we were conducting and singing our way through Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring.’ It was very sociable — about as sociable as conductors get.
“Karen was being her usual charming and musical and entertaining self.”
It just so happened that “Rite of Spring” would be the first piece that Redmond conducted for the Winston-Salem Symphony.
“We were about to start our search for an assistant conductor, and I started thinking: For my first concert, it would be really great to have ears in the hall,” he said. “So I asked her, ‘Do you fancy coming to help me?’”
Ni Bhroin didn’t hesitate.
“I knew that Karen was a great musician, a great conductor and a great person, but, honestly, she arrived in town, and boom, in every single direction, people were going, ‘Who is this? Can she come back?’
“She conducted the ‘Rite of Spring,’ in rehearsal, with the orchestra, on no notice, and the orchestra said, ‘Wow! That was really good. She can conduct.’
“She was in the office being helpful, and people said, ‘Wow! Who is this? Can she come back? She can really help.’
“She gave a backstage tour, and people said, ‘Wow! She can really talk. Can she come back?’
“And it was all spontaneous — just her ability and her way with people.”
Merritt Vale, president and chief executive of the symphony agreed.
“In very short order this past fall, Karen demonstrated her dedication to excellence and professional development, taking the initiative to jump in like a long-time member of our team to help ensure that Tim Redmond’s inaugural concerts as our new music director were a rousing success,” Vale said. “In the process, she went well above the ‘call of duty.’”
Born in Ireland, Ni Bhrion did her undergraduate work at Trinity College in Dublin. She comes from a musical family and played Irish folk music until she was 14, when she was introduced to classical music and took up clarinet.
“In Irish music, you end up being the leader by default,” Ni Bhroin said. “It’s like chamber music in that way.”
Her interest in conducting grew. On her 18th birthday, a friend gave her a baton, and encouraged her to get serious about it.
She will move to Winston-Salem when she wraps up her master’s degree in orchestra conducting at Kent State University.
Since 2019, she has been assistant director of the Akron Symphony Chorus and made her debut with the Akron Symphony Orchestra earlier this year.
She has been conducting in Ireland and the U.S. since 2013 and currently works with three youth orchestras in Dublin — arranging music, producing stand-alone and side-by-side concerts.
“In Ireland, the conductor does everything. It gave me a really good grounding,” she said.
“After my my undergraduate work, I spent five years free-lancing with amateur ensembles. I looked so young, they would say ‘Are you here to join us?’ And I’d say, ‘No, I’m here to conduct you.’”
The assistant conductor job with the Winston-Salem Symphony is a “dream come true,” Ni Bhroin said. “These jobs are few and far between.
“It was brilliant being there in October. I don’t think either of us knew what the week would be like. All I wanted was to work with the ‘Rite of Spring,’ but the moment I got there, I knew there was something really special about Winston-Salem.
“It was such a warm welcome and such a warm collaboration and such a high level of music making.”
“I’m excited about collaborating with everybody. I’m excited about seeing the inner working of an organization.
“You need professional musicians to make your music making better, and that’s exactly what the Winston-Salem Symphony will do for me.
“I’m completely open to everything.”
Redmond said, “That’s the only way to approach a position like this. It’s a 360-degree position. You’ve got to come in thinking I don’t know where this is going to lead.”
When she’s not conducting, she loves to cook and shop.
“On my days off I could cook for hours,” she said. “I’m a big foodie and enjoy a glass of wine, too. Of course, retail therapy with my mum is also a great switch-off!”
