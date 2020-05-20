North Carolina has experienced enough stability in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to proceed Friday with a Phase 2 reopening of the economy, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday.
However, because of the recent uptick in statewide cases, Cooper said Phase 2 begins at 5 p.m. Friday with "a more modest step forward than originally envisioned."
The plan is for Phase 2 to last through June 26.
Restaurants, personal care businesses (including hair salon, barber shops and tattoo shops), and indoor and outdoor pools can open at 50% capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Cooper said there is a "strong desire" from restaurant owners and operators "to do this right because they know safety precautions will be good for business."
"This is something the (N.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association) feels comfortable with."
Meanwhile, Cooper chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen under similar 50% capacity restrictions.
Those include bars, night clubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
Many of those businesses have been reopened in neighboring states in recent weeks.
Cooper said those businesses will remain closed because "of the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there."
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday the state has topped the 20,000 mark for confirmed cases at 20,122, and deaths are at 702.
"The (recent) increases in cases signal a need to take a more modest step forward," Cooper said. "This virus remains a serious threat to our state."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said the state continues to experience an overall leveling off of cases and hospitalizations over the past 14 days even as increased testing is finding new cases.
Forsyth County has 773 confirmed cases after 35 new cases were reported Wednesday. With eight deaths and 305 considered as recovered, there are 460 active cases in the county.
'Safer-at-home approach'
Cooper called Phase 2 a "safer-at-home approach" in which working from home remains encouraged.
"During this Phase 2, we'll have a number of weeks to look at the data, see where we are, look at all these trends and hopefully we can move into Phase 3," Cooper said.
Personal care business employees would be required to wear a facial mask and customers would be "strongly encouraged" to do the same. Childcare facilities, day and overnight camps are allowed to reopen.
Mass gatherings remain restricted to no more than 10 individuals indoors and no more than 25 outdoors. Those include event venues, conference centers, stadiums and sports arenas, amphitheaters, and groups at parks or beaches.
"This next phase can help us boost our economy, and that's important," Cooper said.
"But we can only help our economy when people have confidence in their safety, which is why it is important to ease restrictions carefully."
Exceptions
Phase 2 has an exception for entertainment and sporting venues with at least two entrances and exits with a stated fire capacity of at least 500. Participants in those event will not be included in the mass gathering counts.
"We know that a lot of sporting teams, concerts, arenas want to be able to open," Cooper said.
"We're talking with them about the kind of plans that could be put into place in order to allow them to open, but keep people safe."
Professional and scholarship collegiate athletes will be allowed to train indoors as long as they don't exceed mass gathering limits.
On Saturday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order allowing indoor worship services to resume in North Carolina until a hearing can be held May 29.
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said Saturday there will be no appeal of the injunction, but continued to caution against large inside gatherings.
Phase 2 still requires rigorous restrictions on nursing homes. The majority of COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in nursing homes and residential care centers.
'Public criticism'
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has been pressing Cooper to allow for personal-services businesses and restaurants to open before Phase 2.
Berger said in a statement in which he thanked Cooper for allowing the state to enter Phase 2, while continuing to question his decision-making and methodology processes.
"I’m glad the governor has responded to the calls of senators, small business owners and unemployed workers to let them get back to work," Berger said
"It seems strange that it was unsafe to reopen last week, but it’s safe to reopen now with worse numbers.
"This gets back to the central question of what strategy is driving the governor’s actions. What goal does he think is achievable?"
Cooper said for weeks he believed a statewide approach to Phase 2 was appropriate.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said that "all businesses rely on certainty from state government to plan for challenges ahead in any economic circumstance."
"It is essential that moving forward our economic response to this pandemic be based in transparent data that considers stark contrasts in urban and rural regions of our state."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said Cooper's Phase 2 decision making "appears to be guided more by increasingly vocal public criticism and resistance to his orders.
"His latest decision is likely to generate complaints from businesses and organizations originally included in Phase 2 plans, but left out of the latest reopening list. Some of these affected business owners might go to court.
"All will be left wondering why the governor does not trust them to take proper precautions to protect their customers and members."
