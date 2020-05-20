Phase 3 requirements

Phase 3 would begin at least four to six week after Phase 2 starts:

* Vulnerable populations could get out more, with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible.

* More people would be allowed in restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues.

* Even larger gatherings would be allowed.

* Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and similar settings would continue.