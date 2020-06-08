A restaurant and a Goodwill store in Winston-Salem announced temporary closings Monday after staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19. A second restaurant said in a Facebook post it would not close after a kitchen staffer tested positive for coronavirus.
Midtown Café & Dessertery said a kitchen staff member was diagnosed after contracting the coronavirus “from the community at large.” Goodwill Industries said it has closed its University Parkway store and that two employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, Midtown Café said the employee who contracted coronavirus had taken care to follow safety practices while at the restaurant. It also said no customers came into direct contact with the person in the last two weeks.
But as a precaution, the restaurant said it will close until Thursday, June 18.
At Goodwill on University Parkway, officials are contacting people who came into contact with two affected employees, according to a statement from Bill Haymore, vice president of operations. The store has undergone cleaning and disinfecting, beginning after May 29, when the first employee tested positive for coronavirus.
A second employee tested positive June 2, according to Haymore’s statement. Both are recovering at home.
Goodwill reopened its store May 11, requiring safety training, daily employee health checks, a requirement that employees wear masks, and other precautions including enhanced cleaning, closing changing rooms and quarantining donations based standards from the Centers for Disease Control.
Quiet Pint Tavern also reported in a Facebook post Sunday that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus. The restaurant did not shut down after owners consulted with the Forsyth County Health Department, according to the post.
A message left for an owner of the Quiet Pint was not immediately returned Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.