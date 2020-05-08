City residents paid their respects to Vivian Burke on Friday, stopping by City Hall where the late city council member lay in state, her coffin flanked by an honor guard drawn from city fire and police officers and sheriff's deputies.
Individually and in small groups, people made their way through the front doors of City Hall and paused at Burke's coffin, which was surmounted by a spray of white flowers.
Mayor Allen Joines and members of the Winston-Salem City Council were among the first mourners to pay their respects.
Burke, who represented Northeast Ward on the city council, died Tuesday at Forsyth Medical Center of heart failure. She had served on the city council for almost 43 years, setting a record for years of service, but had decided not to run for re-election this year.
A police escort conveyed Burke's hearse from Russell Funeral Home to City Hall Friday morning with the body lying in state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the conclusion, Burke's hearse was escorted back to the funeral home
"When she was in the grocery store, she would always speak to you," said Paulette Leake, who recalled how Burke came to her church, St. Peter's Church of God Apostolic (now St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center) when it opened on Highland Avenue.
Leake said she had already made her plans for the day when she saw in the newspaper that Burke's body would be lying in state.
"I said I've got to bump my schedule and come down here," Leake said. "She has done so much."
Velvet Price told how Burke would visit her church, Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church on Dunleith Avenue.
"On community day she would come by and share meals with us," she said. "She was a very nice lady. I did not know her personally, but she would make you feel when you talked with her that she knew you."
William Peay wore a blue city T-shirt as he walked up, and said he worked for city recreation and parks.
"She was family," he said. "Not blood related, but really close to my family. Working for the city, she has done a lot. She is the longest-running so she has definitely had an impact. If you needed something, you could get in touch with her and she would definitely get it done."
Donna Robinson talked more about the beliefs that Burke brought to her job, as she stopped by to pay respects.
"She stood for justice," she said. "She stood for what was right. She stood for love. She stood for helping the community, helping Winston-Salem as a whole."
Robinson said Burke inspired others, too.
"She stood out like a mother to many that you would want to follow in her footsteps," Robinson said.
James Davis had a close connection that brought him by on Friday:
"I did her yard work," he said. "I just did it yesterday. I have been knowing her for years."
And, he said, he was as surprised as many others were when Burke died. He remembered how nicely she treated him as he worked.
"She would come out and talk to us and give us sodas and chips," he said. And Burke visited his neighborhood and talked to the residents.
"She will be missed," he said.
Burke will be buried Saturday in a private ceremony at New Evergreen Cemetery.
Burke
The late Mayor Pro Tempore Vivian Burke lies in state at City Hall on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Burke
Mourners pay their respects to the late Mayor Pro Tempore Vivian Burke on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
