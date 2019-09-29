It remains to be seen if this weekend’s thunderstorms will lift the Northwestern part of North Carolina out of dry and moderate drought conditions the region is experiencing.
Forsyth and Guilford counties are abnormally dry, according to data published Thursday on the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council’s website, and most of Davidson, Davie, Yadkin, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are in a moderate drought.
The Drought Management Advisory Council will release updated data and maps on Thursday.
About 0.75 inches of rain fell at Smith-Reynolds Airport Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Some spots in the region may have seen 4-6 inches of rain based on radar estimates, the National Weather Service said.
Before Friday night’s storms, the last recorded measurable rainfall at Smith-Reynolds Airport came on Aug. 28 when 0.01 inches of rain fell, said Barrett Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. As of Saturday, Forsyth County had received 33.34 inches of rain so far this year.
That figure is typically the normal amount of rain for Forsyth at this time of year, Smith said.
Nearly half of North Carolina’s counties are experiencing moderate drought because of a lack of rainfall. Weeks of dry, hot weather have plunged the Deep South further into moderate drought, affecting more than 11 million people, and threatening crops across the region, the Associated Press reported.
The Triad and Northwest North Carolina didn’t get any rain from Hurricane Dorian. The storm rolled through the Outer Banks on Sept. 6 and sideswiped much of the state, Smith said.
“That really exacerbated the heat and dry conditions in the Triad and Forsyth County,” Smith said.
Most of Northwest North Carolina is also parched, said Vance Joyner, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.,
As of Friday, Mount Airy had received 8.9 inches of rain in the past three months, Joyner said. Boone has received 8.75 inches of rain during the same period.
Both areas haven’t received 3 to 4 inches of additional rain that they would normally receive during this period, Joyner said.
Smith and Joyner estimated that it will take 1 to 2 inches of steady rain to provide some relief from the dry and moderate drought conditions in both regions.
The dry conditions has affected farming throughout the state, including in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, said Corey Davis, an applied climatologist with the State Climate Office in Raleigh.
“The lack of rain and warm temperatures have depleted the soil’s moisture,” Davis said. “Farmers who want to plant winter wheat cannot do so because the soil is too dry.”
Tim Hambrick, an agent with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension Service, sees similar conditions in Forsyth, Stokes and Surry counties.
The dry weather has affected soybean production in the area, Hambrick said.
“The blooms on soybeans didn’t fill out, and the beans are small,” Hambrick said. “We don’t have much grass, and I’m sure there are a lot of cattle guys that are feeding (their cattle) hay already.”
However, the dry conditions might not have hurt the growth of Fraser firs in Northwest North Carolina, especially in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties, said Daniel Brown, a co-owner of C&J Christmas Trees in Boone.
Farmers received enough rain during the spring for their trees, he said.
“Everywhere in the High Country, I don’t see any issues anywhere,” Brown said in regard to the Fraser fir trees.
His business grows Christmas trees on about 50 acres in Watauga and Ashe counties, he said, and if all goes accordingly the business will begin selling trees the third weekend of November.
“We haven’t had any problems,” Brown said. “(Their) color is fine, green as green can be. We are ready for people to come.”
Despite the forecast, Brown expects the rain will come.
“I think the good Lord will provide that,” Brown said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.