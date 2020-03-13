Employees with Fulp's Wrecker Service & Hazmat Clean-Up work to detach the truck from the trailer while others clean up the debris at the scene of a crash where a tractor trailer going south on U.S. 52 ran off the road and plunged down an embankment onto Research Parkway on Friday in Winston-Salem. The tractor trailer driver escaped without serious injury.
A tractor trailer going south on U.S. 52 ran off the road and plunged down an embankment onto Research Parkway, Winston-Salem police said early Friday afternoon.
Fire and Haz-Mat units on the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer @ Research Parkway and SB 52. Research parkway is closed at Hwy 52 and SB 52 moving slowly through the downtown area. #wsfire .80 pic.twitter.com/rgZfi78G4e
Eastbound lanes of Research Parkway were closed for at least six hours after the crash.
The trailer was destroyed, and the fire department's HAZMAT team responded because the truck's fuel tanks burst, spilling approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel, said Battalion Chief Chaz Browning of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
No one was seriously injured in the crash, police say. EMS took the driver of the truck to a hospital for treatment, officials said.
