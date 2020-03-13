A tractor trailer going south on U.S. 52 ran off the road and plunged down an embankment onto Research Parkway, Winston-Salem police said early Friday afternoon.

Eastbound lanes of Research Parkway were closed for at least six hours after the crash.

The trailer was destroyed, and the fire department's HAZMAT team responded because the truck's fuel tanks burst, spilling approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel, said Battalion Chief Chaz Browning of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, police say. EMS took the driver of the truck to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

