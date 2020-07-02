Some renters who live in Skyview Townhomes off Lowery Court say their landlord has harassed them and failed to do repairs in an effort to force them from their homes on short notice.
The landlord says he just wants to get the buildings renovated and that the tenants have to leave for him to do that. He says he gave them the month of May rent-free and that some have continued to live in the complex as June rolled into July.
A local activist group, Housing Justice Now, has been advising the residents to contact Legal Aid of North Carolina and get that group — and its lawyers — to take their case.
In the meantime, some of the tenants face eviction hearings that are upcoming in July.
"We are faced with a situation where the new landlord sent out a letter on May 1 saying everyone has to move," said Marilyn Handy, who lives in one of three buildings that make up the 21-unit complex. "He gave us to the end of May to move. There are five families that have no money to relocate. Everybody is looking and it is really stressful because he is coming out every week to see if everyone has found a place."
The apartments are owned by Black Harbor Commercial-WSP LLC, a Charlotte-based company owned by Anthony Danubio. The apartments make up one of several complexes that Danubio has bought and is improving to earn higher rents.
It's not a case of gentrification, Danubio said. The apartments are still for lower income residents, he said, although they will be upgraded. Rents would rise from about $425 per month to the $650 to $675 range, he said.
"I do know that it is difficult for those tenants to move and find new places to live," Danubio said. "I gave them May for free and nobody has paid for this month either, which is fine. We just want the property back so we can fix it up."
Because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, evictions were put on hold earlier this year through a combination of judicial and state administrative orders.
Those orders essentially froze eviction proceedings until June 21, but even after that date the federal CARES Act extends the eviction moratorium for properties that get federal rent assistance or which have federally backed mortgages.
Handy lives with her daughter Shalonda Handy, who holds the apartment in her name. The landlord filed eviction proceedings on June 16, which will be heard on July 14.
Marilyn Handy said the landlord should have given people more time to look for a new place to live, given the difficulties caused by the coronavirus and the lack of computer access that many people at the complex experience.
"With the COVID-19, many of the leasing offices were closed and everything was online," she said. "In this neighborhood, not everyone is computer literate and knows how to do that. I feel he could have at least given us three months. You need to be fair with the residents here and let them know."
Carol Ann Wilson, another tenant of Skyview Townhomes, said that she's been told she has to leave even though no eviction proceedings have been filed against her. Wilson, unlike Handy, is a Section 8 recipient and can't be evicted under the CARES Act.
Danubio said he is working with a Section 8 officer to coordinate a new place for Wilson to live. But Wilson said she's had trouble even getting things fixed.
One of Wilson's window frames is covered by a sheet of plastic that she said has been there since December, when someone broke it out by tossing a rock. She said her oven doesn't work.
The landlord "told me to get out," she said.
"I'm going to stay here until I can find someplace to go," she said.
Several other tenants said they can't get repairs done:
"We can't get them to come fix anything," said Curtis Wilkes, one resident. Wilkes said his place has mold and issues with hard water.
Residents are also upset that the apartment owner refused to accept any rent from them in May and is now trying to evict them for non-payment of rent.
Danubio said he's not actually looking to collect any rent from the tenants he is evicting, although several eviction filings shown to the Journal by Housing Justice Now and by tenants in fact show evictions being carried out for non-payment of rent.
Danubio, asked about the discrepancy, said his property manger "filed on a couple of them for past due rent, but she is going to tell the judge that she is not looking for any past due rent."
Danubio denied that he has not been carrying out repairs, saying that "everything that has been called in has been taken care of."
"People like to complain about stuff but they don't like to move," he said.
Danubio said he originally planned to start work on renovating the apartments in the complex in February, and that some tenants received notice to get out then.
COVID-19 put everything on hold. But now that business life is starting to open back up, Danubio said, he wants to get going on his project.
"Things are opening up and have to move forward at some point," he said. "I have guys I need to get working on stuff as well." Danubio said it wouldn't work to try to do the renovations around people still living in apartments, considering he plans to rip out sidewalks and other fixtures.
Danubio said that not everyone who has lived in the complex would be welcome in the renovated units because he's noticed people coming and going in a way that suggests drug activity is taking place. That's something some of the tenants denied seeing.
While some tenants said Danubio has never offered to let them return after renovation, Danubio said that anyone can apply once the work is done, and could move in if they passed credit and criminal background checks.
Handy said it is a challenge to find someplace safe to live that her family can afford:
"It's not that we're not looking," she said. "We are trying to find a place where you don't have to dodge bullets and sleep in the bathtub."," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.