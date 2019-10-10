If Mount Airy-based Renfro Corp. moves its headquarters to Winston-Salem, the company will be operating out of a building downtown, the company’s chief executive and president Stan Jewell said Thursday.
Speaking after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved almost $150,000 in economic development incentives for the company, Jewell said he will now be taking the county’s and Winston-Salem’s offers back to his management committee for a decision.
That decision could come within weeks, Jewell said.
“All the properties we have been looking at are downtown,” Jewell said. Winston-Salem business recruiter Bob Leak said he and Jewell have been looking at “anything you can imagine that has several floors” available.
Renfro officials say they want a more diverse work force and a deeper pool of talent to draw from in looking for a new company headquarters.
If Renfro moves its headquarter to Winston-Salem, it would add to its base of 15 to 20 positions already here and relocate other employees from Mount Airy for a total of 175 existing jobs based here. The company is expected to add another 50 employees to its Winston-Salem offices over five years.
The incentives approved by the county come on top of almost $300,000 in economic development incentives approved Monday by the Winston-Salem City Council.
In both cases, the incentives will be paid for from new tax revenues generated by Renfro, officials said.
Renfro, a maker of socks and other leg-wear under such well-known brand names as Fruit of the Loom, Ralph Lauren, New Balance and Wrangler, has been in Mount Airy since its founding as Renfro Hosiery Mills in 1921.
The company has grown over the years to a worldwide work force of 5,500. Company officials say their options for a new headquarters include New York and Los Angeles, but Winston-Salem officials are hoping for a rare win.
“It is not often that we have a chance to recruit a headquarters to Winston-Salem, but that is what we have today,” Leak said, speaking during the public hearing Thursday on the county incentives. Leak is president and chief executive of Winston-Salem Business Inc.
JoAnne Allen, who has announced she will run against incumbent Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines in 2020, blasted local officials for trying to bring companies here with financial incentives. Even if Renfro comes, Allen said, it could leave Winston-Salem later on just like it is leaving Mount Airy.
“I want companies to come here because they want to come here and want to be a part of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, not because you have given them a few thousand dollars to share among themselves or other individuals,” Allen said.
Jewell and maybe a third of the workers Renfro would base here already live in the Winston-Salem area, company officials say. Allen suggested that means the city doesn’t need to “twist his arm to stay here, unless he wants to spend money to go to New York or Los Angeles.”
Commissioner Don Martin told the audience after the public hearing that incentives wouldn’t cost the county anything because they will be paid from some of the tax revenues that Renfro brings.
Jewell said Renfro doesn’t have to choose to go to New York or Los Angeles “because we are already there.”
“Obviously, our options are to draw from our existing locations in New York and Los Angeles, or establish a location here and draw people from this community as we grow,” Jewell said.
In addition to bringing new jobs, a Renfro move here would involve the company spending about $2.5 million to fit up their new headquarters and $1 million to purchase business personal property.
