The Carolina Renaissance Festival is the latest major event to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had been hopeful that circumstances would improve so that we could operate safely," organizers said in a statement released Monday morning. "However, health officials have made it clear that COVID-19 is far from over in the Carolinas."
The festival is held each October and November in Huntersville, and draws an average of 195 thousand attendees each season to watch performances including music, jousting, magic tricks, acrobatics and more, as well as artisans making and selling crafts. The festival began in 1994 and is one of the largest renaissance-themed fairs in the country, taking place on a 25-acre space with many permanent structures. It employs more than 1,000 people.
"At the heart of the festival is a cornucopia of socially interactive experiences that are hard to compromise with the necessities of social distancing," organizers said. "For the health and safety of our participants, for our guests, and for everyone's families, and the communities ll will arrive from, we look to be part of the virus mitigation solution."
They anticipate being able to continue the fall festival tradition next year, which is scheduled for Oct. 2 to Nov. 21 of 2021.
Response to the cancellation has been largely supportive on social media, with some patrons making tongue-in-cheek references that, as one person put it, "a Renaissance fest during a plague would be pretty historically accurate." Many responses supported the festival for making the right decision for the safety of its guests and employees.
Many of the performers, merchants and artisans who appear at the Carolina Renaissance Festival travel from one Renaissance Faire to another during the year, and with fairs being canceled around the country a group has been set up on Facebook to provide assistance, advice and support. The private group, Faire Relief 2020, has more than 41,000 members.
