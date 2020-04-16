Removing and caring for masks
Wash hands after removing the mask and after changing the interior filter, if your mask has one. Change the filter after every time you go out.
Moisture from your breath makes the mask less effective, so don’t reuse a wet mask.
Untie by the straps. Don’t touch the front of the mask as you remove it.
Wash masks in the washing machine with detergent in hot water after use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.