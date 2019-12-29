Twenty years ago, the world was on the edge of its seat, waiting to see what havoc would occur with computers as calendars rolled over to 2000.
Would we be thrown back into the Stone Age?
Would banks and municipal services be crippled?
Would travelers be stranded?
You see, from the dawn of the computer age, most programs used just two digits to designate the year. So there were major concerns about what would happen when computer clocks rolled over from 99 to 00. Would computers think it was 1900 and cease to function?
Some people stored water, supplies and cash.
Hundreds attended a May Y2K-survival exposition at the Davidson County Fairgrounds, where 70 vendors sold such supplies as rifles, dehydrated French onion soup and hand-crank lanterns.
We had already dodged the feared 9999 bug on Sept. 9, 1999. That worry was prompted by the “9999” sequence that programmers in the ‘70s and ‘80s entered to indicate the end of the file.
What if computers interpreted the Sept. 9 date as an end code?
They didn’t.
Like Sept. 9, Y2K arrived with no havoc at all, in part because companies devoted lots of hours — and money — to fix potential glitches.
The state spent $131 million over two years to test its equipment that used computer technology. That included 40,000 personal computers, 14,000 telephone systems, thousands of hand-held medical devices at UNC Hospitals and 37,000 heating and cooling systems at state government facilities across North Carolina.
City officials across the Triad spent New Year’s Eve at Y2K command centers, as did power company and telecommunication executives. But after months or, in some cases, years of preparation, they were confident that Y2K would not be the disaster some had feared.
“Just another day in the neighborhood,” Duke Power district manager Jim Kelley at the Greensboro command center told a reporter as Y2K arrived.
Runway lights at Piedmont Triad International Airport stayed on.
ATM machines kicked out cash.
Heart monitors kept pulsing at Moses Cone Hospital.
And the elevators at the Holiday Inn Four Seasons on High Point Road (now Gate City Boulevard) went up and down without incident.
That first workday of the new year, Jan. 2, computers across the Piedmont hummed along without a glitch, with the exception of a lone processor in High Point that briefly stopped churning out work orders for city building inspectors.
While the computers hummed along, people who stocked up on Y2K survival gear stayed conspicuously quiet that Monday.
At the now defunct Army & Navy Surplus store on Lee Street (now Gate City Boulevard) in Greensboro, not one customer tried to return the MREs — meals ready to eat — water bottles, stoves and gas masks the store sold by the hundreds in the months before.
No one tried to return anything at Delk’s Army & Navy Surplus in Asheboro, either.
“We explained to people pretty well before they bought that Y2K-related supplies could not be exchanged or refunded,” Frank Delk, the store’s owner, said in 2000.
