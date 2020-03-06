Evelyn Boswell

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Remains believed to be those of missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Boswell have been found in Blountville, according to a report from WGHP/FOX8, the Journal’s newsgathering partner.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. They were found on a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road.

The last confirmed sighting of Evelyn was in December. An Amber Alert was issued for the child after she was reported missing on Feb. 19.

The search for the child extended into North Carolina, with crews at one point searching in Wilkes County.

