A section of Reidsville Road, between Old Flatrock Road and Belews Creek Road, is closed Tuesday morning while firefighters battle a structure fire, according to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The extent of the fire is unclear, but the sheriff's office wrote that motorists could expect delays in the area.
Motorists headed towards Walkertown are being diverted onto Old Flatrock Road, and motorists headed away from Walkertown are being sent down Belews Creek.
This is a developing story.
