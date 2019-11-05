Red Robin is offering a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Nov. 11 to all active duty military and veterans.

Proof of service is required, and the offer is valid only for dine-in customers.

In Winston-Salem, Red Robin is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. at 188 Hanes Mall Circle.

