Red Robin is offering a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Nov. 11 to all active duty military and veterans.
Proof of service is required, and the offer is valid only for dine-in customers.
In Winston-Salem, Red Robin is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. at 188 Hanes Mall Circle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.