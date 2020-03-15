Following Mayor Allen Joines’ state of emergency announcement Friday, city officials have announced additional closings and changes that involve city facilities and employees.
For city employees who have trouble finding day care for their children, because of the closure of schools and some day-care centers, department heads have been given the authority to develop alternate work schedules and shifts to make sure that there are enough staff members to cover essential city services.
In addition, the following closing and changes were announced:
- All city recreation centers will be closed until further notice. All programs and activities including after school and WePlay day camps, and the senior feeding program are closed.
- The buildings at Bethabara Park, Salem Lake and the Joe White Tennis Center are closed, but the park grounds will remain open. Winston Lake and Reynolds Park golf courses are open because of limited employee contact with the public.
- The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, the Benton Convention Center, BB&T Ballpark and Bowman Gray Stadium are closed.
- City Hall and the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building will operate during regular business hours for critical city business that cannot be done online or on the phone.
Residents who need to make utilities or other payments should use the city’s online payment system. Payment by check or cash can be made at the city’s drive-through payment windows at the Stuart building or the Black-Philips-Smith Government Office, 2301 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. There is also a night depository at the Stuart Building near the Church Street employee entrance.
- Contractors should apply for permits online or by phone. They should use the city’s electronic plan review and permitting system to minimize in-person meetings with city staff.
- Residents can call City Link (311) to set up water service.
- City Link will be open to receive requests, process payments and provide information.
- Existing housing rehabilitation projects will continue. The Community Development Department will suspend accepting new applications, including emergency repairs, until further notice.
- The Community Development Department will also suspend code enforcement activities except in cases that involve life-threatening concerns.
- The Human Resources Department will be closed to walk-ins for job applications.
- The police department will continue to respond to life-threatening emergencies, serious crimes in progress, crimes against persons, death investigations and other calls for service. It will not respond to minor traffic accidents with no injuries. The involved individuals should exchange insurance and license information and clear the road as quickly as possible.
- The fire department has suspended response to medical calls at assisted living facilities. Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services will provide first response for these calls.
- The Winston-Salem Transit Authority will continue to provide bus service on all routes. Enhanced sanitation routines are in place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.