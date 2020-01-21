The Transportation Security Administration found a record number of guns at airport safety checkpoints in 2019.

TSA reported finding 4,432 firearms in 2019, an average of more than 12 a day. The agency reported more than 170 found at North Carolina airports.

Nationwide, About 87 percent of all firearms found in carry on luggage were loaded, TSA said in a news release.

According to data from the agency, 18 firearms were found at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The agency found 70 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and 74 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Nationwide, the number of firearms found in carry-on luggage has increased by 450% since 2009, according to data from the agency.

Firearms, explosives and knives or blades are banned from carry-on luggage. Passengers are allowed to transport unloaded guns as checked luggage so long as the gun is placed in a locked, hard-sided container.

“The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a news release. 

Guns were found at 278 airport checkpoints nationwide, according to the agency.

The top five airports where TSA officers detected guns at checkpoints in 2019 were:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 323

Dallas/Fort Worth International with 217

Denver International with 140

George Bush Intercontinental in Houston with 138

and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.

