A record number of people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County and across North Carolina as the virus continues to spread in the state, according to public health records released Tuesday.
At least 46 people with COVID-19 were in a hospital Monday in Forsyth County, according to data released by the county health department. In North Carolina, 774 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth County's rate of infection and its hospitalizations have steadily risen since mid-May, with the infection rate per 100,000 people having been larger than the state's since May 18, according to data from the county.
About 480 people in every 100,000 have tested positive for the virus here, compared to 343 per 100,000 across the state. Neighboring Guilford County has an infection rate of 302.4 per 100,000 despite having a significantly larger population.
The county health department announced 90 new cases of the virus Tuesday and a number of recoveries. At least 1,898 people have tested positive for the virus, and 1,044 have recovered. Twenty-five people have died here.
As of Monday, at least 16,647 people in Forsyth County had been tested for the virus, and 1,822 tested positive. The percentage of tests that came back positive in Forsyth County — 10.9% — is higher than the percentage of tests coming back positive across North Carolina, which was 8% as of Tuesday.
The majority of all people, about 66%, who have tested positive for the virus in Forsyth County are Latino. About 13% of the county's population is Latino, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.
Approximately one of every 50 Latinos in Forsyth County have tested positive, according to testing and population data.
While the county's positive test rate is higher than the state's, the death rate is half of the state's. About 2.8% of the state's 37,160 cases have resulted in death, compared to 1.4% of Forsyth County's cases.
The state is well into Phase Two of reopening and is expected to move into Phase Three, meaning bars and gyms can reopen, on June 22 when Phase Two expires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.