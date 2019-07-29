Q: What is this I keep hearing about 7 over Seventy? What is it?
Answer: 7 over Seventy seeks to recognize the contributions of older adults who have greatly impacted Forsyth County through their community service, civic and social engagement, and/or careers. Award selections are based on community involvement and contribution to the betterment of their fellow citizens in Forsyth County. Awards are given to those who have dedicated a significant amount of time (volunteer or career) to help enhance the lives of others in Forsyth County, including but not limited to the building of social capital.
For the fourth year in Forsyth County, the seven honorees are chosen by a committee comprised of community members from various organizations, including at least one staff member each from the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services. This year there were more nominees than ever before. The 2019 award honorees are:
- Mr. David Elwood (Woody) Clinard, Jr.
- Mrs. Dean Major Clifford
- Dr. Elms L. Allen
- Dean Harold R. Holmes
- Mrs. JoAnne North-Goetz
- Dr. Richard H. Dean
- Mrs. Simona Atkins Allen
These awards honor outstanding members of our community who have made it a better place by generously giving their time and effort to help others. This year’s honorees include individuals with diverse backgrounds and with a unique history of accomplishments. Together, they share a passion for giving back to the community.
On Aug. 7, these senior award recipients will the honored at the annual Spark 7 over Seventy awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem. The event is presented by the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention and Iora Primary Care and organized by the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services. For additional information regarding purchasing tickets, contact Angie Tedder at 336-944-4275 or atedder@wsjournal.com.
Q: I am wanting to improve my flexibility and balance. I have never done yoga. Am I too old to start yoga?
Answer: There are certainly many health advantages to doing yoga. Research shows that doing yoga just twice a week can enhance flexibility, reduce blood pressure, strengthen bones, shed weight, improve balance, reduce stress and improve mood. Another great thing about yoga is that it can be adapted for people with differing skill and ability levels. There are even yoga courses specifically for both beginners and seniors.
The type of yoga practice you choose will depend on your current level of fitness and movement capacity. For instance, if you are don’t have a great deal of muscle tone and flexibility, the Hatha-style yoga may be the best one to start with. Hatha yoga is a very gentle practice, which involves stretching, breathing and stillness of the mind rather than extreme flexibility. Iyengar yoga, a form of Hatha yoga, uses props and chairs to promote body alignment and can help if you have limited mobility.
There are many types of yoga to choose from to help you achieve your goals. Vinyasa yoga is a series of fluid movements with gentle music. Ashtanga yoga links each breath to a movement. Hot yoga (Bikram Yoga) classes are held in studios where the heat is turned up. These classes are not for the faint of heart, as you will sweat profusely while moving from pose to pose. Restorative yoga focuses on passive poses to help relax the body. Lastly, water yoga has many of the same poses done on a mat, but are done in the water. Some seniors prefer this method because it is low impact and can help with joint pain.
Before starting any new exercise program, including yoga, it’s best to check with your doctor to make sure it is right for you. Your doctor can also help you determine which type of yoga you should begin with. Once you have decided, you can look into programs around you. Many recreational centers — places like the YMCA — offer classes at different levels of intensity, just as you would find at a yoga studio. By attending classes you can also build a sense of community and have an opportunity to socialize. Attending a structured class, at least initially, can start you off using correct form and reduce the risk of injury. Most local YMCAs offer a variety of yoga courses. For a complete list of class schedules, visit ymcanwnc.org/schedules or call your local YMCA.
If you prefer not to do yoga in a group setting, you can always practice at home. There are tutorials online, at sites such as YouTube. Many websites offer easy explanations of poses. AARP health and fitness website at aarp.org/health provides instructions for seniors on yoga poses, as does doyouyoga.com and silversneakers.com, to name a few. Something as simple as standing straight and breathing deeply is considered a yoga pose. There are many other simple poses that can help introduce you to yoga. Regardless of how you start or practice, the benefits of yoga are rewarding.