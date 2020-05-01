Chamber of commerce officials here are emphasizing that many retail businesses can be open under current stay-at-home orders as long as they observe social distancing and other requirements.
Greater Winston-Salem Inc. released a one-page list of guidelines on Friday as a service to business operators, now that all parts of the county are under the rules set by Gov. Roy Cooper in various executive orders.
Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of the chamber, said he hopes the guidelines can clear up any confusion business owners have about whether or not they can be open.
The chamber’s information sheet doesn’t create or reveal any new regulations. And some businesses, like dine-in restaurants, hair salons, bowling alleys and movie theaters, among others are still forbidden to open.
The timing is right to publicize the rules for businesses, Owens said, because civic leaders are turning their focus more on reopening the economy.
“We wanted to take the pieces of the executive orders and put together a more clear and concise way to understand: Can I open? And if I can, what measures do I need to take?” Owens said.
Winston-Salem repealed its own stay-at-home order on Wednesday, placing the city under the Cooper regulations. And almost immediately there were differing interpretations about how significant the changes were.
Some county officials, including Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts and Gordon Watkins, the county attorney, interpreted the city change as opening up more possibilities for retail businesses to open. That’s because the state rules have a provision specifically allowing retail businesses to operate as long as they practice the social distancing and other requirements.
The order passed by the city did not have that specific exemption. The city’s order was duplicated temporarily by the county. When the city repealed its order, the chamber of commerce noted that under the Cooper orders, furniture and clothing stores could open.
But Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity and Angela Carmon, the city attorney, said that in practice there was no significant difference between the city and state rules.
If a business owner called the city to ask if it could be open, they said, the city nearly always found a provision that would allow them to be open.
“There may have been furniture stores who thought they had to close for other reasons, and we did not tell them to close,” Garrity said. “Furniture stores would have been deemed essential (by the city). Hobby Lobby closed and reopened. We told JC Penny they could reopen last week. We never told them they had to close.”
Carmon said the only business ruled unable to open involved a second-hand inquiry relating to a photography studio. Carmon said she couldn’t find an exemption for that person from among the city’s many exceptions to the close order.
“I know there was a flower shop that had decided to close,” she said. “They asked me, and I found a provision and told them they could stay open. Even the mattress stores: there’s a provision to allow them to open.”
When Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines rescinded the city’s stay-at-home order, he called the city order “substantially similar” to that of the state.
“We had always taken the position that ours was pretty general as well,” Joines said. “When we had a business to call, we generally found room for them to be able to open.”
But Forsyth County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said she was surprised to learn recently that retail businesses could open under the governor’s order, as long as they met the social distancing and other requirements.
Whisenhunt worries that there are businesses close to going under that could have stayed open.
“I don’t think people knew that,” Whisenhunt said. The retail business rules came up during a meeting of a committee that is working on how to go about reopening the economy here once coronavirus restrictions start lifting.
“We decided as a committee to share this with the community, that this is where it stands now,” she said. “Here is my bottom line: if we could share this information, some of these small businesses could open up and they might not go bankrupt.”
Forsyth County had also passed a stay-at-home order like the one made by the city, although the county ordered expired on April 16. At that point the county was under the state order.
Owens noted that with with a variety of orders having been in place not only in the city and county as well as towns, it was a good idea for the chamber to coordinate a list outlining just where things stand.
The chamber release of guidelines was coordinated with the Kernersville and Lewisville-Clemmons chambers of commerce.
“We thought it was a good time now to help our businesses realize in a succinct way how to open if they can,” Owens said, adding that businesses all over the state are waiting to see when Cooper will proceed with the phased reopening process he’s promised.
“We will follow this with more information on the phasing process,” Owens said.
