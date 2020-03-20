There has been an expectation of a financial cost to the decisions by the Triad’s major healthcare system to halt non-essential surgeries because of COVID-19.
Part of that cost surfaced this week in national bond credit-rating service Moody’s revising its 2020 outlook for the non-profit hospital and healthcare sector from stable to negative.
Moody’s main concern is the coronavirus’ outbreak “accentuating cash flow constraints.”
“Hospital revenue will likely decline as an increasing number of hospitals cancel more profitable elective surgeries or procedures and halt other services in preparation for a surge in coronavirus cases,” said Diana Lee, a Moody’s vice president.
“Simultaneously, expenses will rise with higher staffing costs and the need for supplies, such as personal protective equipment.”
Non-essential surgeries, procedures and ambulatory appointments were halted or began to be postponed Wednesday at Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health-affiliated hospitals.
The systems included as non-essential appointments services such as physical and well-checkups, as well as mammograms.
“As we navigate this situation together, we are all focusing resources to ensure that acute patients have the care and support they need when they need it,” Novant chief executive Carl Armato, Wake Forest Baptist chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag and Atrium chief executive Eugene Woods said in a joint statement.
Novant said its postponing of non-essential surgeries will last through April 30.
Lee said there is the potential for “some containment of the outbreak in the second half of 2020, along with a gradually recovering economy.”
“However, there is a high degree of uncertainty and the risk that the outbreak will be prolonged and the economic fallout will be more severe is elevated.”
Moody’s projects some healthcare systems will have to absorb more bad debt with “potential rising unemployment or widespread layoffs that result in the loss of health benefits.”
According to the American Hospital Association, bad debt is defined as hospital charges that patients don’t pay even though they are financially able to do so.
Moody’s already projected in October that bad debt would increase by 8% to 9% in 2020 because of higher patient co-pays and insurance deductibles.
Moody’s said hospitals can play a role in reducing its costs through enhanced preventive measures with employees to avoid furloughed staff and the need for temporary hires or closure of units.
Another financial risk factor cited by Moody’s is how quickly will the systems receive coronavirus-related reimbursement or special funding.
“Although commercial insurers have indicated they will pay for coronavirus testing and waive copayments, it is unclear whether hospital reimbursement will fully cover treatment costs,” Moody’s said.
“Currently, there is no Medicare inpatient diagnosis-related group for (COVID-19) and many admitted patients will require resource-intensive ICU treatment.”
Moody’s projected that “the majority of hospitals will withstand a temporary coronavirus disruption.”
“While sectorwide cash flow will likely be lower compared to last year, multi-hospital systems with a substantial revenue base stand to manage the outbreak better than those with smaller scale.
“Hospitals with stronger operating cash flow margins and days cash on hand pre-outbreak are also better equipped to withstand financial challenges from the crisis.”
Moody’s said another factor in the healthcare systems’ favor is a material stronger banking industry, unlike in 2008.
“A stronger banking sector will have greater capacity to renew liquidity support, but there may be limited capacity to extend liquidity to new borrowers,” Moody’s said.
S&P Global Ratings said in a recent COVID-19 focused report that “while it’s impossible to predict the severity of the outbreak, and what specific regions will be hit worse than others, increased inpatient and outpatient volume for COVID-19 cases could have ripple effects to operations for hospitals and, ultimately, could impact margins for hospitals and insurers.”
The Triad systems, as well as Atrium Health, Duke Health, UNC Healthcare and WakeMed, said their decisions adhere to coronavirus-related recommendations made last week by several health-care advocacy groups and officials, most notably the U.S. Surgeon General.
The health care advocacy groups urged hospitals to limit, if not, halt, elective surgeries for now to free up beds for a potential surge in coronavirus patients.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted March 13 “Hospital & healthcare systems, PLEASE CONSIDER STOPPING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES until we can #FlattenTheCurve!”
Flatten the curve refers to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strategy of limiting gatherings of more than 10 individuals in hopes of keeping the spike in local and national coronavirus cases as low as possible.
“Rescheduling these appointments will minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 among patients, visitors and health care providers,” the three systems said. “It also allows each health care system to conserve critical resources and focus care on those that need it most.”
The systems said affected patients “will receive communication from their health care provider with further instructions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.