ASHEBORO –Starting Wednesday at 5 a.m., Randolph Health will close its visitor entrance off of the third-level access of the parking deck, the system announced Tuesday.
"Randolph Health continues to take the necessary steps to keep staff, physicians, patients and visitors safe when coming on to the health system campus," the news release said.
Patients and visitors must enter through the Outpatient Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and through the Emergency Department at 364 White Oak St. after 5 p.m. and on weekends, the announcement said.
This step is part of the effort to "contain unnecessary access to the campus and to create a flow pattern in which it can also ensure that the advanced visitor restrictions are followed," it said. Restrictions include: a two-visitor limit (immediate family), no children under 12 years of age unless they are receiving treatment and no visitors displaying flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or sore throat.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation and Randolph Health will continue to take the necessary steps to help control the spread of the virus as necessary," the release said.
