Randolph Health will suspend all non-essential procedures and surgeries starting on Friday, March 20, joining a list of local and regional hospitals including Cone Health.
Any essential services will continue under the discretion of the physician and patient, Randolph Health said in a news release. Randolph Health Endoscopy Center is also postponing all screening colonoscopies, it said.
UNC Health Care is doing the same regionally. This includes UNC Rockingham Health Care, UNC Medical Center, UNC REX Healthcare, Chatham Hospital, Johnston Health and UNC Physicians Network.
UNC Health physicians have developed guidelines for which procedures will be considered medically necessary, like heart by-pass surgery or trauma cases, and which procedures can be delayed with less impact for the patient, the system news release said.
Cone Health announced its plans to halt non-essential surgeries, medical procedures, office visits and imaging on Wednesday, and Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center did the same on Tuesday.
