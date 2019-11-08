A ramp onto U.S. 421 in western Forsyth County is set to close overnight several times next week as part of ongoing work on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project.
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews plan to close the ramp from Peace Haven Road onto southbound U.S. 421 at 10 each night from Nov. 10-12 and reopen the ramp by 6 a.m. the following day. All work is weather dependent.
As a detour, drivers can take U.S. 421 North to Exit 242 (Lewisvillle-Clemmons Road), or Country Club Road to Jonestown Road to access U.S. 421 South.
Transportation officials are urging drivers to use caution near the work zone. Motorists should also anticipate needing extra time for traveling through the area.
