Scattered throughout the Winston-Square Park amphitheater on a warm Saturday evening, dozens of masked activists heard from a multitude of speakers about the various social issues impacting communities of color in Winston-Salem.
Listening intently, a crowd of nearly 70 heard about an array of problems ranging from food insecurity and educational inequity to what some activists consider to be a dire lack of affordable health care in a rapidly gentrifying city.
The event, billed as a Community Unity rally, doubled as a food drive for various food pantries in the city. It was the first community event organized by Sara Hines, a stalwart at racial-injustice protests over the last several weeks.
"I'm really proud of the way it turned out," Hines said in an interview.
Nearly every speaker was a person of color, and all of them spoke with conviction about the problems they've experienced first hand in their lives, with the majority white crowd often cheering at the end of speeches.
Most speakers mentioned the need to register to vote, and to elect strong Democratic candidates. When asked if Hines thought the city was ready for such change and policy, she said there's no use in waiting for people to be ready.
"If you waited for everyone to be ready, I might still be in chains," Hines, who is Black, said. "Change doesn't happen when you're ready, it happens when it's needed."
The speeches went on for over an hour before Calvin Peña and Brittany Battle made closing remarks and invited those still in attendance to march through downtown Winston-Salem. Peña told everyone gathered the march would remain on the sidewalks because it's important to show police they could "protest the right way."
Police arrested 20 protesters between Wednesday and Thursday for stepping into the street after being warned not to do it. All 20 protesters are charged with misdemeanor impeding traffic and all were released from custody on a written promise to appear in court.
The marchers, about 40 of them in total, went down Fourth Street — past diners and dog walkers — and onto Church Street before making stops outside of the Sheriff's Office to draw attention to the death of John Neville.
Neville died in December due to a brain injury he received as a result of his time in custody at the Forsyth County Jail, according to an autopsy report. Five detention officers and a nurse at the jail are charged with involuntary manslaughter for their alleged roles in his death. It wasn't until seven months after Neville died that information surrounding his death was made public in the Winston-Salem Journal.
Standing outside of the sheriff's office and facing the jail Saturday evening, protesters shouted "F--- the police." Peña, who is among the 20 arrested earlier this week for their acts of civil disobedience, called for an end to all policing.
"There is no recourse, there is no reform," Peña said into a bullhorn.
Protesters began chanting "Abolish the police" outside of the county jail, which is operated by the sheriff's office, before making their way back downtown and eventually disbanding.
