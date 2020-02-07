HIGH POINT — Thursday’s heavy rains caused 10 wastewater spills in High Point, the city announced on Friday.
Eight of the spills, totaling 77,665 gallons, flowed into Oak Hollow Lake. This included five on Bentbrook Drive, two on Aberdeen Road and the largest spill — 42,000 gallons at 3292 Hillside Drive.
Two spills on Woodbrook Drive, totaling 5,100 gallons, went into Payne Creek, the city reported.
The Division of Water Quality was notified of the spills on Thursday, the news release said.
