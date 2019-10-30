Ghosts, ghouls and goblins might have to take their Halloween festivities indoors tonight, with steady rain and gusty winds likely in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
Likewise, fans who will attend tonight’s football game pitting Georgia Southern against Appalachian State in Boone will experience heavy rain, possibly snow and strong winds as they watch the game in Kidd Brewer Stadium, forecasters say.
The low temperature tonight in Winston-Salem will be around 43 degrees with an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms possible.
Wind speeds will range from 11 to 16 mph with gusts reaching 28 mph.
“We are going to have a line of strong storms that are going to push through,” said James Morrow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “These storms can produce damaging winds and a short-lived tornado or two in the area.
“Unfortunately, during the peak trick- or-treating time, (and) once we get the northwest winds going, you will have some cooler air moving in,” Morrow said.
Children and adults are encouraged to dress warmly tonight, Morrow said.
“It will be chilly,” he said.
The cold front arriving in Northwest North Carolina will likely produce heavy rain in some areas, possibly with thunderstorms, and strong winds that could topple trees, causing power outages, said Patrick Wilson, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. The storms could produce 2 to 3 inches of rain, he said.
Halloween decorations could be blown down amid strong winds gusting to more than 40 mph, Wilson said. Heavy rain may cause creeks and streams to rise and cause ponds in low-lying areas to flood, he said.
Tonight’s low temperature in Boone will be around 31 degrees with a 80% chance of rain and snow. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 21 mph with gusts reaching 44 mph.
Carl Erickson, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather in State College, Pa., encouraged football fans in Boone to wear rain gear and layers of clothing. The game starts at 8 tonight in Boone.
Where to celebrate on dry ground
Winston-Salem State University will hold its Community Ram-O-Lantern event at 4 p.m. today in the Reaves Student Activity Center, said Jay Davis, a university spokesman. The event is free and open to the public.
“With a large indoor location, WSSU is expecting hundreds of children and their families on campus for the event,” Davis said.
The event will include hayrides, games, activities, mascots, candy and craft stations, WSSU said. A Greasy Red Spoon Vendor’s Fair will have more than 500 food and merchandise vendors.
Attendees are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes, but adults are discouraged from wearing masks, WSSU said.
Also in Winston-Salem, Hanes Mall will hold its annual “Halloween at Hanes — Trick or Treat” at 5 p.m. today, according to its website.
“We invite all little ones, from ghost to ghouls, to haunt the mall looking for goodies ...” the mall said. “Participating retailers throughout the center will provide treats until 7 p.m. or while supplies last.”
Attendees are encouraged to wear “tasteful costumes,” the mall said. Masks and fake weapons are not permitted.
Sarah Kotelnicki, the mall’s marketing director, said about 87 stores at the mall will participate in the event. The mall’s customer service deck also will distribute candy, she said.
“Most of the tenants will have candy or little trinkets to hand out along the way,” Kotelnicki said.
But if you’re going out ...
Outdoor trick-or-treaters will get wet amid windy, wild and dark conditions tonight, Erickson said. Along with their costumes, children and adults should wear clothes to keep dry, he said.
Winston-Salem residents are urged to take appropriate precautions with their Halloween trick-or-treaters amid the rainy and windy weather, the city said in a statement.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to have their kids trick-or treat before dark and to ensure they are prepared for the temperature drop and inclement weather, the city said. Sunset is at 6:39 p.m.
Adults should accompany trick-or-treaters and be aware of the possibility of falling tree limbs, the city said. “All trick-or-treaters who are out after dark should carry flashlights so they can see, and be seen, in the dark,” the city said.
