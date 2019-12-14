Rain likely will fall today in the Triad, Triangle and Northwest North Carolina, adding more water to the already wet roadways in the state.
Fans planning to attend Saturday's championship high-school football games in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem will need to wear their rain gear to stay dry, forecasters say.
Saturday's forecast in Forsyth County calls for a 80% chance of rain with a high temperature near 52 degrees. There's a 50% chance of rain in Wake, Durham and Orange counties with a high temperature near 55 degrees.
The forecast in Surry and Watauga counties calls for a 60% to 70% chance of rain, with a high temperature near 52 degrees in Mount Airy and near 45 degrees in Boone.
Wind speeds in northwestern and central North Carolina will range 5 mph to 14 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph in Forsyth County, 18 mph in the Triangle, 21 mph in Mount Airy, and 32 mph in Watauga County.
Two low-pressure systems following each other off the North Carolina coast will bring the rainy and windy weather, said Kathleen Carroll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. A low-pressure system developed Friday off the Georgia coast, and was expected to move along the Carolinas' coast Friday night, she said.
A second low-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico will follow the first system, bringing another round of rain into Saturday, Carroll said.
Fans should allow extra time and use caution to get their destinations because the highways will be wet, she said.
East Forsyth plays Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons at 11 a.m. at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill for the Class 4-A championship. East Surry plays Tarboro at 7 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham for the Class 1-AA championship.
In Winston-Salem, Shelby plays Salisbury at 11 a.m. at BB&T Field for the Class 2-AA championship. Reidsville plays Elizabeth City Northeastern at 3 p.m. at BB&T Field for the Class 2-A championship
Four teams will compete for the Class 3-AA and the Class 3-A championships at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Saturday night's forecast in Winston-Salem and Mount Airy calls for a 20% to 30% chance of rain with a low temperature around 36 degrees in Forsyth County and around 34 degrees in Surry County.
It will be partly cloudy in the Triangle with a low temperature around 38 degrees.
Saturday night's forecast in Watauga County calls a 50% chance of rain before 1 a.m., a mix of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and then snow after 4 a.m. into Sunday.
The low temperature in Boone will be around 31 degrees. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Friday's storm system moved northward along the North Carolina coast, leaving lingering moisture behind it, said Ken Kostura, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg,Va. Those conditions will combine with cold air to produce a light snowfall in Watauga County and the higher ridges of the Blue Ridge Mountains near the Tennessee border, he said.
"This isn't a major event at all," Kostura said.
