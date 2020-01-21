Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ibram X. Kendi, the New York Times best-selling author of "How to be Antiracist,"and the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University delivers the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Keynote Speech on Monday at Wake Forest University's Wait Chapel in Winston-Salem.
The United States has achieved racial progress, but the persistence of racial problems is something that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. feared during his life, a historian said Monday night during his speech at Wake Forest University.
“This is the nightmare that King talked about in 1967 when he said my dream has turned into a nightmare,” said Ibram X. Kendi, a professor of history and international relations at American University in Washington, D.C.
“We talk about King’s dream, and we talk a lot about racial progress,” Kendi said. “Indeed, there has been racial progress. But we also must talk about King’s nightmare, which was the progression of racism.”
Kendi, 37, was the keynote speaker in Wait Chapel at Wake Forest for the 20th annual celebration by Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University to honor King’s legacy. About 1,200 people attended the event.
This year’s theme is “On Common Ground: Lifting as We Climb.”
King, a civil-rights activist, was killed April 4, 1968, by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, Tenn. He would have been 91 on his birthday on Jan. 15.
Kendi is also the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University. He is the author of “The Black Campus Movement,” and “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” Kendi is working on next book, “How To Be An Antiracist.”
Kendi has published essays in The New York Times, The Guardian, Time and The Washington Post, according to his biography. He has published 14 academic essays in books and journals.
In his remarks before Kendi’s speech, Chancellor Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State University described Kendi as a great thinker and a rising star among U.S. historians.
During his 48-minute speech, Kendi quoted from King’s speeches and portrayed the civil rights leader as a radical revolutionary.
As a historian, Kendi considers the most shameful moment of his life to be when he won an oratorical contest as a senior at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, Va. At the age of 17, he had been selected to deliver a King day speech in 2000 in Prince William County, Va., to nearly 3,000 people. The audience was mostly black people.
“I spoke about why black people haven’t been able to seize King’s dream,” Kendi said. “I though the central racial problem wasn’t white supremacy. I though the central racial problem was black people.”
In those remarks two decades ago, Kendi belittled and degraded black people, especially black youths, he said. Kendi’s statements fed into white stereotypes of black people that were prevalent during the 1990s.
At that time, Kendi believed that he wasn’t racist, he said.
“In many ways, we are united in our denial,” Kendi said. “The heartbeat of racism itself is a heartfelt, deep denial.”
He defined the terms racist and antiracist. To Kendi, a racist is someone who believes that a racial group is inferior or superior to another racial group. An antiracist sees cultural differences among racial groups, and that various ethnic groups practice difference cultures, he said.
White Europeans see their culture as a standard for humanity and judge the cultures of blacks, Latinos and Asians by their culture, Kendi said.
“No racial group has a monopoly on positive and negative behaviors,” Kendi said. “To be antiracist is to recognize that racial groups are the same.”
Kendi mentioned the tens of thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country who rallied peacefully Monday at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond, Va., to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation.
The protesters, mostly white men, often believe they need their guns to protect themselves and their families from people of color, Kendi said. However, statistics show that suicides are also on the rise, especially in rural parts of the country.
“Tens of thousands are rallying to advance policies that they feel are going to protect white America,” Kendi said. “But those various policies are killing white America.”
