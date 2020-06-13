It is difficult to accept that something you thought was guaranteed is no longer possible.
I am mature enough to understand that I am not a victim of the pandemic; in fact, I am one of the luckier ones.
My parents are able to work from home, my family and friends have remained healthy, and my bathrooms, fortunately, are not lacking in toilet paper.
The decision to cancel prom and in-person graduation was an incredibly disappointing blow, but it was not designed to punish seniors. We are simply collateral damage of a force we cannot control.
With this unprecedented period comes a new perspective, however, on the physical routine of school. When I look back on my high school experience, I will not be as sentimental toward the brick and mortar buildings. Instead, I will fondly remember the teachers who built my confidence, the friends who stayed loyal through every silly drama, and the innocence of living under my parents’ roof.
While coronavirus was an unexpected reality check, nothing would have prevented high school from coming to an end. However, the people I have met and the relationships I have built will never disappear, even in the presence of a pandemic.
Though our celebrations may not be what we initially expected, the circumstances do not take away from the obstacles we have overcome, the successes we have accomplished, and the pride we should feel in completing high school. The Millenium Center may not be selling tickets, but our last dance can be in formal wear across the kitchen. The LJVM Coliseum may have closed its doors, but we can throw our caps around a backyard bonfire.
As we approach our futures, the class of 2020 will never have been more equipped to embrace the unconventional and face disappointment with grace.
