The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday in favor of posting a proposed equity policy 30 days for public comment.
Before the vote, Superintendent Angela P. Hairston provided background on the policy and the board’s equity subcommittee that has worked on it.
Hairston said that the Climate, Culture & Equity Special Committee “was established in December 2018 to address growing concerns related to academic and discipline disparities.”
The two goals of the committee were to establish an Office of Equity and create an equity policy by December 2019.
She said that following the committee’s meetings, an equity audit was started in early October.
“A lot of data was compiled and used to further refine a policy regarding equity,” Hairston said.
Several people spoke about the proposed equity policy during the public comments part of Tuesday’s meeting.
Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said she was excited about seeing the policy on equity.
“I think a lot of times people think that equity and equality are the same thing, and they’re not,” Young said. “I was interested in seeing the definition that you put in here.”
The policy’s definition of equity includes this statement: “A commitment to educational equity involves the removal of institutional barriers so that all students, regardless of their race, socio-economic class, gender, sexual orientation, disability or ethnic background can benefit from all aspects of the learning environment.”
Carolyn Highsmith, a member of the Climate, Culture & Equity Special Committee as well as a representative for the Coalition for Equity in Public Education, voiced her concerns about the draft of the equity policy.
She said that since the committee’s last meeting on Dec. 2, “there has been a lot of confusion, miscommunication and misdirection to the committee members about the schedule of how all this was going to be finalized through the school board.
Highsmith urged the board to make sure it was voting on a preliminary, first-reading draft.
“As a CCE member, we believe the draft is incomplete and still needs some major revisions,” Highsmith said.
She also said that the Coalition for Equity wants “as much public communication given to the parents and the staff of the school system, as far as this equity policy.”
Highsmith suggested sending informational emails to school staff and emails and paper copies to parents so that everyone knows about the policy.
Hairston told the board that when the draft policy was posted initially last week, there were several opportunities for feedback and that people provided feedback.
“Unfortunately, we had people to rewrite the policy,” Hairston said. “We had people who sent pages of adjustments to what we posted. So our feeling was at that time, we could not take that information and then change the draft that we had posted.”
After the draft has been posted for 30 days, Hairston said, the proposed policy would go back to the equity subcommittee for more dialogue about the public’s feedback.
Then the policy will move on to the board’s policy committee before going back to the full board as a final policy.
She hopes the work on the policy will be complete by Feb. 1.
In other business, the school board re-elected Malishai Woodbury as its chairwoman and elected Lida Calvert-Hayes as vice chairwoman, both in an 8-1 vote.
The board also approved a letter asking for the reallocation of $1.02 million into an account for the future purchase of land for a new Ashley Elementary School. Of the money, $720,190 was savings from the Wiley/RJR, Parkland, and Southeast school’s Traffic Improvement Projects, and $300,000 is money still to be funded because the Wiley/RJR Traffic Project request was just $1.2 million of the budgeted $1.5 million from Forsyth County. The letter will go to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for consideration.
The board approved two contracts with HP Financial Services — $677,339 to lease a Fortigate Firewall and associated subscription services and about $234,768 to lease Network Attached Storage and appliances.
