All public visitation to the Forsyth County Jail has been suspended due to public health concerns around the new coronavirus, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in a news release Friday.
"We will continue to fulfill our duties to our community and provide the same level of service that the community needs and expects from us," Kimbrough said. "Deputies will answer calls for service as normal. The only changes to procedure at this time will be for the Detention Center, and those changes are being made out of an abundance of caution."
Except for attorneys visiting their clients, the public will be barred immediately and indefinitely from the Forsyth County Jail. All resident programs at the jail are also suspended, including religious services.
Forsyth County Sheriff's staff members at the jail will also be checked every day for fever and signs of respiratory distress. New inmates at the jail will be screened.
"We continue to actively monitor the situation and are in frequent communication with the Department of Public Health," Major Robert Slater, the jail's bureau commander. "We have created a detailed plan with our contracted medical services provider for implementation if the coronavirus becomes a greater concern in this area, or if anyone within the Detention Center exhibits potential symptoms."
Officials have said two Forsyth County residents, a couple, have been identified as having the COVID-19 virus. The couple became exposed to the coronavirus during a cruise. State and county health officials have said that the couple is in isolation and that the two residents are recovering.
