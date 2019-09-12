Forsyth County residents will get a chance today to comment on a proposal to put a quarter-cent sales-tax increase for education on the ballot in March. There will be a separate public hearing on financing for a new courthouse, a project that won’t be on the ballot.
Both public hearings will take place during at this afternoon’s meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, held on the fifth floor of the Forsyth County Government Center, at 201 N. Chestnut St.
The regular meeting of the county board starts at 2 p.m., but the public hearing on the sales tax is at 4 p.m. in the same location. Commissioners will break from their regular session at 4 p.m. to handle the public hearing.
Voters decisively rejected the quarter-cent addition to the sales tax in a 2018 referendum, when 68 percent of the 130,000 people casting ballots voted against the additional tax. The tax passed in only three of the county’s 101 precincts.
The current sales-tax rate in the county is 6.75%, a 4.75% state sales tax and a 2% county tax.
This spring, when passing the 2019-2020 budget, the board of commissioners approved a 3-cent property-tax increase that included 1 cent for teacher supplements.
Even then, the county was looking ahead to putting the additional quarter-cent sales tax up for a new vote, as a way of improving teacher supplements.
It would take $12 million to increase Forsyth County teacher supplements by enough money to place the county among the top five in the state for teacher supplements, officials have said.
As it stands, the $3.7 million additional money for supplements approved by the county is adding about $710 to the annual salaries of local teachers, according to information from Forsyth County government.
Meanwhile, the public hearing on the courthouse financing is another step toward building a new courthouse. In 2017, county commissioners voted to go forward with the project at a site at Chestnut and Second streets.
The 2019-20 budget included a 2-cent increase in the property-tax rate for the courthouse project.
The public hearing today will collect public input on raising $70 million toward courthouse construction, which has been estimated to cost about $116 million.
County officials estimate that the courthouse project, some 14 years in the making, could be finished by 2022.
Along with the courthouse, the county is building a parking deck nearby.
