Laura Weaver sank countless hours — and thousands of her own dollars — into trying to beautify a small corner of Winston-Salem.
In two years of caring for a triangular plot of land leading into the Sandersted neighborhood, she moved and raked several truckloads of mulch prepping the ground. She planted hundreds of different plants, mostly native species, to create something special.
“I’m a plant geek,” she said Friday morning. “That’s my thing. I wanted to plant a garden that once it fills in, would be low maintenance, drought resistant and a habitat.
“A garden is the slowest art form. It takes years.”
It will take years longer now. A vandal — or vandals plural — ripped up by the roots and root balls a chunk of her hard work.
“Why?” she asked. “It just hurts my heart.”
Encouraging volunteers
Weaver, who recently moved out of the neighborhood where she’d lived for nearly 30 years, started tending the land in 2017.
In a way, she was carrying on an informal tradition. Other residents had invested their time, talent and money in years past but had grown too old and so it had fallen into disrepair.
Azaleas died in an extended drought and a tree that had shaded the area was taken down when it grew too large.
She wanted to do things the right way, so Weaver took the time to contact the city to seek permission. Everything done properly and within city regulations.
“We encourage participation from the community wherever possible, as we are limited in the amount of time and resources we can commit to an area,” wrote Keith Finch, the director of the city’s vegetation management department.
In other words, the city can’t be everywhere and take care of everything, so if volunteers want to maintain otherwise drab rights-of-way, have at it. As long as a few simple guidelines are followed.
The city can provide mulch, spray sometimes for weed control and provide water. In exchange, volunteer gardeners agree not to plant anything that would grow large enough to obscure sight lines or that requires digging too deep.
And Weaver, an avid gardener, knew all too well what it would take. So two years ago, she set to work.
“There used to be just the one box,” she said, gesturing toward three waist-high utility boxes. “It had some grass on it, but it wasn’t much to look at.”
Neighbors noticed that it had fallen into disrepair. And some noticed, too, the short-haired woman who took it upon herself to do something about it.
“I have seen her work tirelessly in and through the heat,” said neighbor Kelly Hinsley. “It’s such a beautiful area. So attractive. It lifts me up to see her care and put in the effort she has.”
But not everyone felt the same way. Some grumbling made its way into the social media biosphere.
Insults were exchanged. Over a garden. Planted by a volunteer.
And perhaps that’s why someone dug up some of Weaver’s work last week. A police report was filed, Weaver said, on the advice of city officials.
“There was an 8-foot-by 3-foot pile of roots over there,” she said, gesturing toward the offending spot. “$3,000-$5,000 worth, my money, just left to die. It took some backbone to pull out. It was not accidentally raked up.”
Rotten way to say thanks
While Weaver was talking, another neighbor approached. She was upset that a friend of hers may have been unfairly blamed and so she stopped to say so.
“I don’t think any of it was done maliciously,” said neighbor Mary Mahoney.
Maybe; maybe not. Leaf blowers and rakes usually don’t pull up plants up by the roots.
But it is late fall, and some of the plants had turned brown and dormant. Fallen leaves had accumulated, and not everyone agrees on what to do with them. Some prefer to rake them to the curb, and others use them as mulch to provide a thin layer of warmth over winter.
Not everyone agreed on the aesthetics of the garden. Weaver acknowledged as much.
But, it’s a garden for crying out loud, a labor of love for someone who invested their own time, sweat and money.
“Who hates thyme?” Weaver asked. “I mean, I just wanted something nice for the neighborhood. Something positive.”
In the grand scheme of life, the vandalism — and hard feelings that resulted from it — are hyper local, the “debate” one for social media and neighborhood apps.
“It’s not worth a neighborhood fight,” Mahoney said.
Still, it’s a sad symptom of the confrontational times in which we live. Everything is a battle, and everything is personal. The anonymity of social media doesn’t help.
It’s a garden grown from nothing in a small plot of public land leading into an established neighborhood.
And the reward for all that hard work is to see a chunk of it torn up?
What’s wrong with a simple thank you?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.