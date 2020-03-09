The Providence Kitchen will close Friday after operating nearly 1½ years on the ground floor of the former BB&T building in downtown Winston-Salem.
The restaurant is closing because Truist Financial Corp. is leaving the building at 200 W. Second St. and moving its employees to three other sites that it owns in Winston-Salem, said Chef Jeff Bacon, the executive director of Providence Restaurant and Catering as well as its Culinary Training Program.
“It’s just an unavoidable situation,” Bacon said Sunday. “They (Truist Financial) are leaving, and we are leaving. Obviously, it’s disappointing.”
Providence Kitchen opened in September 2018 inside the landmark green-glass skyscraper, offering breakfast and lunch to more than 600 BB&T employees and city residents. It was the second restaurant from Providence, a nonprofit program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Inc.
Providence Restaurant, which is at 5790 University Parkway in Winston-Salem, will remain open, Bacon said. The eight employees at Providence Kitchen have been offered jobs at Providence Restaurant and within its culinary training program, Bacon said.
Closing the Providence Kitchen is the right approach, said Eric Aft, the chief executive at the Second Harvest Food Bank.
“We did not come to this decision lightly,” Aft said in an emailed statement. “However, it is our obligation to ensure that we responsibly manage the resources entrusted to us by our donors and the community.
“Our commitment is to deliver vital food through our partner agency network to our neighbors facing hunger and provide people with the skills for a culinary arts career and pathway to financial stability,” Aft said.
Providence began more than 10 years ago as the Triad Community Kitchen, a culinary training program developed by Bacon with Second Harvest. In 2015, Bacon and his team opened Providence Restaurant and Catering in the DoubleTree on University Parkway.
The idea behind the restaurant was threefold: to serve guests at the hotel; to provide kitchen space for the program’s expanding catering operations; and to offer intensive residency programs to give real-world experience to graduates of the training program, now called Providence Culinary Training.
Providence Kitchen at the BB&T building continued that mission of providing jobs and experiences to culinary-program graduates. BB&T provided the restaurant’s space, much of the kitchen equipment and free rent, Providence Kitchen said Saturday on its Facebook page.
The plan to close Providence Kitchen was “nothing that anyone could have foresaw,” Bacon said. “We wouldn’t have had a Providence Kitchen had it not been for BB&T.
“They (BB&T officials) didn’t know they were going to merge with SunTrust when they started that restaurant with us,” Bacon said. “We certainly didn’t know two months ago what the future of that building would be.”
In February 2019. BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. announced that they would merge and become the nation’s sixth largest traditional bank.
After the proposed merger was announced, the business at Providence Kitchen became erratic, Bacon said.
“Prior to that, business was good,” Bacon said. “There has been a steady erosion of business since the merger was announced.”
Truist Financial Corp., the name of the merged banks, began operating officially at midnight Dec. 6, 2019 with a branch presence in 17 Southeast and mid-Atlantic states and $463.7 billion in total assets.
Its headquarters is in Charlotte, but Truist’s community/retail banking hub remains in Winston-Salem.
The decision announced last week to move out of the former headquarters building in downtown Winston-Salem is part of corporate strategy to shift from leased spaces to company-owned ones, a Truist spokeswoman said. Truist’s employees will move to spaces at 101 N. Cherry St., known as the Park Building, and to 110 and 150 S. Stratford Road in the city’s Five Points area.
The operational moves are expected to be complete in a few months. Truist will retain its downtown branch in the landmark building.
“Two weeks ago, we knew that they would be accelerating their plans to get out of that (the BB&T) building,” Bacon said. “We had to make some choices and decisions about what we were going to do.”
Truist Financial has been honored to partner with Providence Kitchen and Second Harvest Food Bank, said Kyle Tarrance, the company’s director of media relations and issues management.
“Not only are our teammates big fans of their food, we also recognize the important contributions they make to the Winston-Salem community and hope to continue our partnership in the future,” Tarrance said in an email.
Bacon said he’s thankful for the Providence Kitchen.
“We are grateful for BB&T for starting this project with us and the community here in Winston-Salem for supporting us with this — the all too short of time that we were there,” he said.
There was a restaurant on the second floor of this building since the early 90s, with several different operators over the years. The most recent was The Upper Deck Deli, a very good short order and 'meat and two' sit down spot, open to the public for many years. For some reason the very existence of this space has not been acknowledged by either BB&T or the press since Providence announced its arrival in the building. Given the popularity of Upper Deck that's quite a disservice to both that operator and the public.
Amen !! And besides the o/o if Providence was so awesome in planning ahead they should have seen their demise coming when the merger was announced.. no sympathy from me
