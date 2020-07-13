About 50 protesters marched Monday night through downtown Winston-Salem, calling for transparency in the jail-related death of John Elliott Neville on Dec. 4.

The demonstrators walked on Church, Third, Fourth, Cherry, Marshall and Second streets as well as Patterson Avenue, said Tony Ndege, a protest organizer. The protesters stayed on the sidewalks during their demonstration.

Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem staged the protest. A second demonstration with 25 protesters gathered on Third Street Monday night, across the street from the Forsyth County Jail.

The Unity Coalition staged that event.

The protests on Monday night came less than a week after District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County announced that five detention officers and a nurse would be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man, on Dec. 4, 2019. Protests happened the night of O’Neill’s announcement and have continued almost daily.

The protests are a continued push against racial injustice and were sparked months ago by the case of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Neville died from a brain injury in the hospital two days after arriving at the Forsyth County Jail. According to an autopsy report, Neville’s brain injury came about after his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a hog-tie position.

"The people in power don't want folks here to know about John Neville's death," Ndege said. "The system hasn't given us enough material reasons to trust it."

