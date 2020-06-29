trader2.JPG

Protesters sat chanting in the aisles of Trader Joe's in Winston-Salem's Thruway Center on Monday evening.

It's the latest in rounds of protests throughout Winston-Salem and the country at large as protesters call for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

It was not immediately clear who organized the demonstration that started around 7 p.m. Monday at Thruway.

The Journal will update this report as more details become available.

trader1.JPG

