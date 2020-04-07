Renee Wimbish participates in the People's Response to COVID-19 protest to demand inmates be released from jail and homeless be housed on Tuesday in front of City Hall and the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. The protest included members of Housing Justice Now, Community Bail Fund of Forsyth County, Siembra NC, Drum Majors Alliance, Hate Out of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America.