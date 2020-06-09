Protesters in Winston-Salem shut down Interstate 40 in both directions near Stratford Road on Tuesday evening. Police stopped traffic on the interstate once it became clear marchers were heading for the ramp from Stratford Road.
The highway was closed for an estimated 30 minutes. The protest also stopped traffic on Hanes Mall Boulevard as marchers went from the mall to the Target shopping center.
Protests occurring in Winston-Salem and around the country in recent weeks are in response to police brutality, spurred by the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
It was not immediately clear who organized the Hanes Mall Boulevard protest Tuesday evening. Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem advertised a "United We Stand: Another Winston Is Possible" march expected to take place on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday evening.
On a Facebook post about that event, the group said, "We must tell this city and county that talk is cheap - we demand action and accountability! We need tens of millions more for healthcare services and hundreds of millions more for education in our black & brown and working class communities. We need more free PPE and testing and free clinics! The Minneapolis Uprising has given birth to a new era. DO NOT let them tell us what is impossible - let our city and county know that we have the power!"
