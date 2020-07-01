Local police issued a statement Wednesday putting protesters and others on notice that violations of city ordinances and state law — including trespassing and illegally blocking city streets and highways — could result in arrests.
The news release from Winston-Salem Police Department came about an hour after 30 protesters had rallied peacefully inside Hanes Mall, demanding justice for black victims of deadly police violence. That protest was the 18th individual day of demonstrations in Winston-Salem since late May.
At earlier protests, demonstrators have blocked city streets and highways such as Interstate 40, U.S. 52, University Parkway, Cherry Street and Coliseum Drive. On Tuesday, demonstrators blocked the Five Points intersection in the city’s western section.
“The WSPD requests compliance with all applicable laws during any future rallies (and) protests,” the agency said in the news release. “These events are costly due to staffing needs, resource allocations, and the potential for delay in providing other emergency law enforcement services to others in our communities.”
Demonstrations require additional staff in agencies such the Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services, the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the N.C. Highway Patrol and the Forsyth County Sherriff’s Office to be prepared for any needed emergency response, the police department said.
“These resources were especially strained in past rallies/protests when they included the blocking of major thoroughfares and intersections, and the disruption of numerous businesses,” police said.
“These rallies (and) protests are fluid situations and are addressed as individual events when decisions for law enforcement actions are taken,” the police department said. “While we encourage and support lawful demonstrations, the WSPD does not condone criminal violations during these events.”
Since May 26, officers have protected demonstrators in 31 rallies and protests throughout Winston-Salem.
The specific timing of Wednesday’s press release was not explained.
The police department said it had actively listened in recent weeks to comments and concerns from community groups and local residents. Officials have participated in numerous conversations “with the community to determine what the next steps will be to make positive changes,” the agency said.
Police Chief Catrina Thompson and the agency’s senior administrators have spoken at some demonstrations and listened to the protesters’ concerns, the police department said. Police officials have met both in-person and virtually with various community stakeholders, the police department said. The WSPD has shown that it’s already in compliance with the #8CantWait practices, and it has published several related policies on the police department website (www.wspd.org).
“We will remain open to conversation and committed to being transparent in what we do,” the agency said.
Calvin Peña of Winston-Salem has participated in many protests including Wednesday’s demonstration in Hanes Mall. Peña criticized the police department for adopting its latest policy.
“It’s a very, very, very bad move,” Peña said. “It seems like the WSPD is following the status quo and it’s counter to its previous statement about listening to the voices of the protesters.”
Pena said he’s willing to be arrested at future protests, if necessary.
The WSPD “is going to have arrest all of us,” Peña said.
Inside of Hanes Mall on Wednesday, the protesters loudly chanted, “No justice, no peace — no racist police,” “Black lives matter” and ‘No cops, no KKK and no racist U.S.A.” Their chants reverberated throughout the mall. Many customers and mall employees looked at the demonstrators as they walked through the mall.
Two mall security guards followed the protesters.
Richard Crawford of Winston-Salem, a protester at the mall, said that demonstrations have taken place at Hanes Mall, Publix grocery store on Miller Street and Trader Joe’s at Thruway Shopping Center this week because these businesses are located in the city’s western section.
The protesters want to show city residents that African Americans don’t have these same type of businesses in their city neighborhoods, Crawford said.
“It’s time for people to be uncomfortable,” Treshawn Legette of Charlotte and a protest organizer said during the demonstration. “It’s about being black and being respected on the streets.”
