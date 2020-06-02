For the fourth day in a row, people in Winston-Salem are organizing to protest racial injustice. Tuesday's protest is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at 454 N. Trade St.
The demonstration, organized by Joshua Black, is meant to bring people together peacefully and give people a chance to feel involved, he said.
“My biggest thing, and what I feel like the main point of what we’re doing today, is people are going to come out regardless,” Black said. “They want to feel like they’re doing something, I want to let them know we’re doing something.”
Black, an activist and musician, said he is proud of the city’s leadership and their responsiveness to the situation.
“Our city has done an amazing job, we’ve got great leadership,” Black said. “Our city has stood up and said this is wrong, we don’t train our officers to do this. We have to continue to overly communicate what our police department and city officials are doing to prevent this.”
Part of today’s protest is spurred by the death of George Floyd and numerous other African Americans who were killed by police officers. Another part is in response to a racist comment on a Facebook video over the weekend. It was attributed to Michael Berrier, owns Old Winston Barber & Style Co. on Sixth Street. Berrier said his account was hacked and that he did not make the comment.
Black said as many as 1,000 people could show up for today’s demonstration, but he expects it to remain peaceful. While the previous three days of protests in Winston-Salem have been peaceful, other cities in North Carolina and across America have experienced violence from police toward protesters, and vice versa. In few instances, such as Louisville and Oakland, people and officers have been shot.
Some downtown businesses are offering free water and coffee to protesters as a show of support. Camino Bakery's Brookstown location will offer a free small drip or iced coffee to protesters between 3:30 and 5 p.m.
Single Brothers will have water bottles available and will offer a safe space for marchers should they need it, according to a Facebook post by the bar.
Chris Clifton, of the law firm Grace, Tisdale & Clifton, said the firm’s parking lot will be open for anyone who needs a spot. The office is located on First Street, across from Corpening Plaza.
Some downtown businesses have boarded up their windows. Two businesses on Trade Street are boarded up, and another, The Escape Salon, was vandalized overnight. Owners Matt Duncan and Deanna Dillard said someone threw a rock through a window.
Duncan said it might have been a case of mistaken identity and that he supports the community and the protester’s message.
“I think we owe a lot to our police chief and our sheriff in their support of people’s right to peacefully protest,” Dillard said. “The organizers have been great. But this is uncalled for.”
It’s not known if the store was damaged by a demonstrator or by a lone vandal. Duncan said police have the rock used to break the window. Dillard and Duncan said they will board up that window and close the salon early today in order to avoid any possible problems.
The art park on nearby Liberty Street was also vandalized. Someone spray painted a curse word on it, but it had been cleaned up by mid-morning.
