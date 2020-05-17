In new court papers, prosecutors are urging the N.C. Supreme Court to uphold the convictions of two people they say brutally murdered Irish businessman Jason Corbett more than four years ago.
Jason’s wife, Molly Corbett, and her father, former FBI agent, Thomas Martens, were convicted in August 2017 of second-degree murder after a high-profile trial in Davidson County that captured national and international attention. They are currently in prison serving up to 25 years.
A judge recently denied a request to release Martens, 70, on bond while an appeal is pending at the state Supreme Court. His attorneys said that because of his age, Martens was at greater risk of contracting and having severe complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In February, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to overturn the murder convictions. The court said that the trial judge made errors so prejudicial that they deprived Molly Corbett and Martens of having a fair trial.
Jonathan Babb and L. Michael Todd, prosecutors with the N.C. Attorney General’s Office, filed a 96-page brief on May 8 that criticizes the lower appellate court’s ruling and argues that the N.C. Supreme Court should reverse it.
David Freedman, one of Martens’ attorneys, said Martens’ attorneys plan to file a written response. Walter Holton, Molly Corbett’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.
The case hinges on whether Molly Corbett and Martens murdered Jason or killed him in self-defense, as they claim. And the crux of the appeal is whether the trial judge was wrong to exclude evidence that could have bolstered the self-defense claim.
Here’s the background of the case:
In 2008 in Ireland, Jason Corbett hired a young woman from Tennessee named Molly Martens to work as an au pair to take care of his children, Jack and Sarah, after his first wife died. Jason and Molly began dating and then married in 2011, moving to the United States and settling in an upscale golf community in Davidson County.
Then, on the morning of Aug. 2, 2015, Davidson County sheriff’s deputies, responding to a 911 call, found Jason Corbett’s nude body in the master bedroom of the couple’s house. Prosecutors alleged that Martens, using a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat, and Molly Corbett, using a concrete paving brick, beat Jason to death. A medical examiner testified at trial that Jason had been hit in the head at least 12 different times and that his skull was crushed.
Martens testified at trial that he and his wife, Sharon Martens, came to Davidson County from Tennessee to visit Molly and the children. As he and his wife slept in a bedroom in the basement the morning of Aug. 2, 2015, Martens said he was awakened by noise. He grabbed the baseball bat, went upstairs to investigate and found Jason choking Molly. Jason threatened to kill them both, and that began a life-and-death struggle that moved from the bedroom to an adjacent bathroom and back into the bedroom, Martens said in court. Martens said he feared for his life and the life of his daughter.
The N.C. Court of Appeals said that Judge David Lee improperly excluded certain evidence that could have bolstered the claims of self-defense. That evidence included statements that Jack and Sarah made to social workers at Union County Department of Social Services and the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville. In those statements, the children said Jason Corbett had physically and emotionally abused Molly.
The court of appeals also said Lee was wrong to allow certain testimony from Stuart James, a national expert on bloodstain-pattern analysis. Stains found on the inside hem of Martens’ shorts and on the bottom of Molly Corbett’s pajama pants were never tested to confirm they were blood. By not ensuring that the stains were tested, prosecutors “knowingly risked depriving its expert witness of the ability to conduct a blood spatter analysis in accordance with established and reliable principles and methods.”
Babb and Todd argue that in both instances, there was overwhelming evidence that contradicted the claims of self-defense. The children’s statements weren’t reliable and should have been considered hearsay, they say. Evidence in the record indicated that the children gave the statements, knowing that they may have an impact in a legal battle over child custody. Tracey Corbett Lynch, Jason’s sister, and Molly Corbett eventually fought in court over custody of the children. Tracey Corbett Lynch and her husband, David Lynch, won custody.
In a statement to a social worker, Molly Corbett said that the children “will lie to protect her,” Babb and Todd said in court papers.
Jack and Sarah also made statements indicating that Molly told them what to say to social workers, they argued.
Prosecutors have said that Jack and Sarah recanted their statements, and none of the statements showed that they actually saw the abuse. They also did not see Jason being killed, Babb and Todd said.
They also argued that Lee was right not to exclude parts of Stuart James’ testimony. Even without the stains on the inside of Martens’ shorts and the bottom of Molly Corbett’s pajama pants, the other blood evidence contradicted claims of self-defense, Babb and Todd argue.
James also testified about the patterns of blood stains on the walls that seemed to indicate that Jason was hit in the head while he was falling to the ground, they said. Other blood stains that were on Martens’ shirt also suggest that Martens was standing near and above Jason’s head when Jason was hit, they argue.
The prosecutors also cited other evidence they argue proves that this was murder and not self-defense. That includes testimony by first-responders and deputies that they observed dried blood at the crime scene and that Jason’s body seemed cold to the touch.
They also noted that trazodone, a prescribed medication that is used as a sleep aid, was found in Jason’s system. Defense attorneys argued during the trial that only trace amounts of the drug was found in Jason’s system and it wasn’t enough that Jason would have been knocked out. Prosecutors countered that the medication was prescribed to Molly Corbett.
And they said the appellate court was wrong to overturn the murder convictions based on Lee’s failure to include a jury instruction on what is known as the aggressor doctrine. The aggressor doctrine says that a defendant cannot make a claim of self-defense if there is sufficient evidence that he may have been the aggressor. The appellate court said prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to contradict Martens’ version of events.
But Babb and Todd said there was plenty of evidence to show that Martens was the aggressor and not Jason. That includes the fact, they said, that Martens grabbed a baseball bat and did not call 911 when he heard a disturbance early on the morning of Aug. 2, 2015.
Prosecutors also noted that Martens and Molly Corbett did not have any visible injuries. The appellate court, however, said a blonde hair was found on the palm of Jason’s right hand that was never tested and Molly Corbett had redness around her neck.
Prosecutors said she declined medical treatment.
It is not clear when the N.C. Supreme Court will rule but it will likely be months before a decision is issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.