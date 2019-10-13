Q: I want to get organized so my caring responsibilities are easier. Do you have any suggestions on what types of papers and information I need to know about my mother should an unexpected crisis occur?
TM
Answer: It is extremely helpful to have pertinent information readily available before a health emergency or other unexpected crisis occurs. Please use this checklist as a guide. The information also needs to be kept in a safe place known to people who may need to access it. Compile it in a notebook or a computer file, and update it on a regular basis. Keep an extra copy of the completed forms in a secure location outside of your home. Make it a habit to review your important papers annually or as circumstances change. Some of the categories of papers to have in place are listed below:
- Demographic Information: Name, address, email addresses, children’s names
- Important papers: Birth certificate, Social Security card, will, deeds, insurance policies
- Medical Information: Doctors, pharmacies, etc.
- Financial Information: Checking and savings accounts, stocks and bonds, investments
- Professional advisers: Attorney, accountant, banker, executor of will
- End of life and memorial wishes: Personal wishes, funeral home, church
Q: My mother is currently in the hospital. Will her Medicare pay for a skilled nursing facility?
EV
Answer: Your hospital status (whether the hospital considers you an “inpatient” or “outpatient”) affects how much you pay for hospital services such as X-rays, drugs and lab tests. Your status may also affect whether Medicare will cover care you get in a skilled nursing facility (SNF) following your hospital stay.
- You are an inpatient starting when you’re formally admitted to a hospital with a doctor’s order. The day before you’re discharged is your last inpatient day.
- You are an outpatient if you’re getting emergency department services, observation services, outpatient surgery, lab tests, X-rays, or any other hospital services, and the doctor hasn’t written an order to admit you to a hospital as an inpatient. In these cases, you’re an outpatient even if you spend the night at the hospital.
Observation services are hospital outpatient services given to help the doctor decide if the patient needs to be admitted as an inpatient or can be discharged. Observation services may be given in the emergency department or another area of the hospital. The decision for inpatient hospital admission is a complex medical decision based on your doctor’s judgment and your need for medically necessary hospital care. An inpatient admission is generally appropriate when you’re expected to need two or more midnights of medically necessary hospital care, but your doctor must order such admission and the hospital must formally admit you in order for you to become an inpatient.
Q: My aunt has recently discovered she has bed bugs. Are there resources to financially help with the treatment?
VE
Answer: Unfortunately, there is not a free or low- cost option to effectively treat a bed bug problem. Bed bugs are resilient and heat treatment is the most effective option. We would caution you that when shopping for a pest control service, you get some type of guarantee on their work. It is very important you go through a licensed, experienced pest control company as the service is costly. You can obtain referrals for pest companies, if you need one, from the local Better Business Bureau at 336-725-8348.
