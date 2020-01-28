Duke Energy Corp restored power to the traffic lights on Hanes Mall Boulevard between Interstate 40 and Truliant Way about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the company's website.

The traffic lights lost power earlier Tuesday afternoon after a crew with a contractor was digging along the road and struck an underground power line, said Meredith Archie, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy.

The resulting outage affected traffic lights on Hanes Mall Boulevard but didn't affect any of Duke Energy's business or residential customers, Archie said.

A Duke Energy crew restored the power Tuesday night.

Winston-Salem police said a tweet shortly after 5:15 p.m. that electricity was out on Hanes Mall Boulevard between Interstate 40 and Truliant Way. Traffic lights in the area weren't working, which caused heavier than usual congestion in the area.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

