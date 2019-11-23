FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2008

The lighted arches at the entry to Tanglewood's Festival of Lights are shown in a long exposure taken from a moving car in 2008.

 LAUREN CARROLL

CLEMMONS — A power outage in Clemmons closed the Festival of Lights temporarily on Saturday night, according to a post on the Tanglewood Park Facebook page. Guests were asked to save front gate receipts for refunds.

A later post reported that the Festival of Lights had reopened but S’moresville, Santa and Bullzhead Brandz concessions remained closed.

By late Saturday, most power had been restored.

