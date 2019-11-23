CLEMMONS — A power outage in Clemmons closed the Festival of Lights temporarily on Saturday night, according to a post on the Tanglewood Park Facebook page. Guests were asked to save front gate receipts for refunds.
A later post reported that the Festival of Lights had reopened but S’moresville, Santa and Bullzhead Brandz concessions remained closed.
By late Saturday, most power had been restored.
Photos: Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights over the years
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2001
A bucketful of discarded lightbulbs from the Tanglewood Festival of Lights display in 2001.
David Rolfe
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2001
Derek McClure replaces bulbs on a display at the steeplechase course in 2001.
David Rolfe
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2001
Madison Bohannon, left, and Gary Brooks work on one of the Christmas trees that line the entrance to the Tanglewood light display in 2001.
David Rolfe
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2001
These orange light bulbs may look okay, but they once were red. Crews were out replacing all the old bulbs with fresh ones that are the right color in 2001.
David Rolfe
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2002
Journal photo by David Sandler -- 2002 -- A light display is reflected in a pond at Tanglewood Park. The Festival of Lights will again be on display for the holiday season.
David Sandler
TANGLEWOOD LIGHTS 2005
Crews at Tanglewood have almost completed making preparations for the annual "Festival of Lights" in 2005.
Jennifer Rotenizer
TANGLEWOOD LIGHTS 2005
Ryan Kearns, of Tanglewood installs one of the new displays in the 2005 "Festival of Lights" called "Jumping Deer".
Jennifer Rotenizer
2007 Tanglewood
Bikers ride through the Tanglewood Festival of Lights decorations at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons in January 2007. The temperature was forecasted to reach a record-tying 71 degrees.
Bruce Chapman
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2007
A fire-breathing dragon is reflected in a pond at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
MATTHEW RUSH 2007
Matthew Rush, 5, of Greensboro, roasts marshmallows at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2007
Candles and Poinsettia light display at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2007
Taillights streak under arches of lights at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2007
Happy Holidays light display at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2007
A light displays is seen on the hill of the Manor House at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2007
A sailing ship is reflected in a pond at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
HAYWAGON 2007
A haywagon travels through an archway of lights at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2007
A car passes under the Seasons Greetings arch at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2008
A visitor to Tanglewood's Festival of Lights drives through the light displays. The festival's first night was Saturday, November 15, 2008, and it will continue through January 1, 2009.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2008
A lighted peacock displays its feathers made of lights at Tanglewood's Festival of Lights in November 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2008
Four-year-old Brody Jones of Winston-Salem roasts marshmallows in a fire outside the gift shop at Tanglewood's Festival of Lights in 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2008
Reindeer appear to leap over the path at Tanglewood's Festival of Lights, which opened for the season Friday, November 15, 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2008
Kelly Sowers of Winston-Salem, right, holds up her niece, Delaney Kaeser of New Jersey, as Delaney's mother, Kim Kaeser, left, helps her roast a marshmallow outside the giftshop at Tanglewood's Festival of Lights in 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2008
Tanglewood's Festival of Lights sign is photographed combining a slow shutter speed with a zoom.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2008
The lighted arches at the entry to Tanglewood's Festival of Lights are shown in a long exposure taken from a moving car in 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2009
Lights at Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2009
The entrance to Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2009
Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2009
A lighted Santa Claus at Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2009
Lights at Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF BIKES 2011
A cyclist rides past a light display at the Tanglewood Festival of Bikes in November 2011. Tanglewood Park teamed up with The National MS Society to host the event, which drew hundreds of cyclists to the park.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF BIKES 2011
Ken Lumsden of Winston-Salem brought his own lights to add to the show at the Tanglewood Festival of Bikes in November 2011. In this photo he demonstrates his "hokey spokes," a bicycle safety light system.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF BIKES 2011
Cyclists make their way through Tanglewood Park during the The Tanglewood Festival of Bikes in November 2011.
LAUREN CARROLL
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2013
A light display as seen during the opening night of the "Festival of Lights" at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Saturday, November 23, 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 2013
The hay ride goes through a light display as seen during the opening night of the "Festival of Lights" at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Saturday November 23, 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
20151230w_jwt_lights
(From left) Sage Clonch (13) and his grandfather Morris Cleary, of McGrady, toast marshmallows at S'Moresville during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
20151230w_jwt_lights
Cars pass through a simulated tunnel during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
20151230w_jwt_lights
A squirrel leaps over the road as cars pass underneath during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
20151230w_jwt_lights
A hayride goes past a light display during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
20151230w_jwt_lights
A light display is reflected in a pond during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
20161116w_jwt_lights
Runners in the Souper 5k Run sprint through the "tunnel" of the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
20161116w_jwt_lights
The Wise Men lead their camels through the darkness at the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
20161116w_jwt_lights
The vintage steam locomotive is once again lit up for Christmas at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
20161116w_jwt_lights
A penguin swings from the North Pole into a pool at the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
20161116w_jwt_lights
Angels float through the trees of Tanglewood Park for the 25th Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
20161116w_jwt_lights
Tanglewood Park kicked off its 25th annual Festival of Lights with a 5k run called the Souper 5k, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe) 20161116w_jwt_lights
David Rolfe/Journal
