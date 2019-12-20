Incomes rose and poverty levels dropped by many measures in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem in 2018, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The new 2014-18 five-year estimates showed poverty levels dropping among families in Winston-Salem, and in households headed by women in both Winston-Salem and the county as a whole.
Per capita income was up in both the city and county, and mean household income was up in both places as well.
“It is encouraging to see the numbers going in the right direction,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said. “We have a long way to go, but we are moving in the right direction.”
The new estimates allow comparisons between the 2009-13 period and the 2014-18 period, and were released as part of the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
According to the estimates, per capita income rose from $26,839 to $28,083 in Winston-Salem and from $28,657 to $29,921 in the county as a whole.
Although median household income was essentially unchanged, mean household income rose from $65,984 to $69,340 in the city and from $70,805 to $73,787 in the county.
The survey showed 15.7% of Winston-Salem families living in poverty during the latest survey period, down from 17.5% in the 2009-13 survey.
Poverty dropped in female-headed households in both the city and the county. In the city, the rate went from 40% to 33.2%, and in the county, from 36.3% to 30.7%.
The results were not uniformly positive, as there was an increase in poverty among married-couple families in the county from 5.5% to 6.4%, and an increase in poverty among people over 65 in both the city and county. In Winston-Salem the increase was from 8.6% to 10.2%, and in the county from 7.3% to 9.2%.
The poverty levels among all people, as opposed to the subgroups listed above, decreased slightly in both the city and county, but the change was not statistically significant because the change did not exceed the margin of error for the survey.
Statewide, the American Community Survey found the poverty rate among families had dropped from 12.9% to 11.2% between the two survey periods. The state poverty rate for female-headed families dropped from 34.6% to 30.4%.
